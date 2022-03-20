On “Friend” PM Modi’s Invitation, Israel’s Prime Minister To Visit India

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett can pay his first official go to to India. (File)

Jerusalem:

Stressing that Indo-Israel ties are primarily based on mutual “appreciation and meaningful collaboration”, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stated he will likely be visiting India within the first week of April to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the institution of diplomatic relations between the 2 international locations.

The go to additionally goals to develop the cooperation between the 2 international locations within the areas of innovation and expertise, safety and cyber, and agriculture and local weather change.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Israeli PM’s Foreign Media Adviser stated in a press release.

The two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow final October when PM Modi had invited PM Bennett to pay an official go to to India, the assertion stated.

“This visit will reaffirm the important connection between the countries and the leaders, and will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India,” it added.

Informed sources advised PTI that it is going to be a four-day go to from April 2-April 5.

“The purpose of the visit is to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries, and to expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in a variety of areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more”, the media adviser stated.

Bennett will likely be assembly his Indian counterpart, senior authorities officers and likewise the native Jewish neighborhood throughout his go to.

The full schedule of the go to and extra particulars will likely be issued individually, the assertion stated.

“I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries’ relations,” Bennett was quoted as saying within the press assertion.

“Modi restarted relations between India and Israel, and this is of historic importance. The relations between our two unique cultures — the Indian culture and the Jewish culture — are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations,” he stated.

“There are many things we can learn from the Indians, and this is what we strive to do. Together we will expand our cooperation to other areas, from innovation and technology, security and cyber, to agriculture and climate change,” the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised.