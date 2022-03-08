On India’s Votes At UN On Ukraine War, Former US Diplomat’s Remarks

Atul Keshap has served in US State Department in a number of positions together with as Charg d’affairs to India

Washington:

India has compulsions with Russia, and of their neighbourhood, points with China over territory, a former prime American diplomat has informed US lawmakers.

The diplomat made the remarks replying to lawmakers’ questions on New Delhi abstaining from a number of UN vote on Russian aggression in opposition to Ukraine.

“India has compulsions with Russia, they have compulsions in their neighbourhood, with territorial issues with China. I think, as Americans, we have an affinity toward Indians for their democracy, and the pluralism of their system,” Atul Keshap stated.

“We’ve got to work through these issues as friends, because we have to signal the strength of the two greatest democracies in the world.” Keshap, who’s now president of US India Business Council (USIBC) and beforehand served within the State Department in a number of positions together with as Chargé d’affairs to India, stated this throughout a Congressional listening to on Indo-Pacific organised by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“There will be moments like this, but as long as we talk to each other as friends, I’m sure we’ll get through it, and be on a stronger basis going forward,” Keshap stated.

“What do you think that means for how India is really going to try and navigate the sanctions that so many nations throughout the world are placing on Russia and Russian interests?” Congressman Abigail Spanberger requested.

“My perspective on this is that nations make their own decisions, they make their own calculus, they take in all the inputs, and then they decide what’s best for them,” Keshap stated.

“I would always say that, in terms of the reliability, the utility, the value of the partnership with the United States, we have proven over and over again, to the Indian government and to the Indian people, that we are a true friend,” Keshap stated.

“We are a friend in times of need. We are a friend in times of urgency. We deliver, we deliver rapidly, we deliver on time.

“There are issues that I do not wish to discuss in an open discussion board like this, however the United States has all the time come via, within the current previous, due to the power of our QUAD partnership,” he said.

“And so you understand, India will make its personal selections, however I do suppose that the US, its 250 or 350 million folks, USD 22 trillion financial system is one thing that’s useful, and related to the Indian folks.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)