On IPL 2022 Playoffs Line-Up, Virender Sehwag Says He Couldn’t Have Predicted This | Cricket News

The IPL 2022 has reached its enterprise finish the place Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will combat it out within the play-offs to succeed in the ultimate. Titans and Royals will contest the qualifier 1, whereas Super Giants and Royal Challengers will combat it out within the Eliminator.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has mentioned that he may by no means have predicted this play-offs line at first of the event. He even mentioned that he would not have believed if somebody has instructed him that these 4 groups can be within the play-offs.

“I wouldn’t have believed if someone would have told me that Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore would reach the playoffs.

“I feel this actuality dawned upon us when these 4 groups performed just a few matches and the way in which they performed the matches. We began believing that they too have an opportunity. I do not suppose I predicted this line-up both. Rajasthan and Bangalore have been positively not amongst my picks and maybe out of the 2 new groups I may need picked one.

Promoted

“I am surprised for sure but the best four teams of this season are playing in the playoffs,” Sehwag summed up on Cricbuzz Live.

In case Rajasthan Royals fail to win the title then IPL will witness a brand new champion this season.