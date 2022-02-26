On Kyiv’s metro, anger and fear as Russian airstrikes continue

“We are angry, we’re scared, we’re nervous and we don’t know what to do.”

They had been the phrases of Kateryna Mala, who spoke to Euronews on the Kyiv metro and admitted she was getting ready to flee together with her household to Poland.

“It [Kyiv] is our home, it’s our city, it’s our country,” she added. “But we should go to save our lives. And it’s devastating.”

Mala will not be alone.

The UN’s refugee company stated on Saturday that just about 120,000 had left Ukraine since Russia’s invasion started on Thursday.

Other Ukrainians that Euronews spoke to known as for extra assist from Europe and NATO.

“We are begging the European group to assist us. You ought to ban Russia from SWIFT. We assume you must assist us with one other drive. And we wish you to assist us to shut the sky.”

NATO is not obliged to help Ukraine as it is not a member of the transatlantic military alliance.

The European Union, meanwhile, has agreed on sanctions designed to impose “massive and extreme penalties” on Moscow.

But it has to this point stopped wanting extending that to the SWIFT financial transactions system.