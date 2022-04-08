‘On my radar’: Caracella keen to be a senior AFL coach
While his major focus is on being Essendon’s stand-in coach on Saturday, Blake Caracella has made his longer-term aspirations to be a everlasting head coach clear.
“It’s on my radar now. I’ve been coaching for 15 years. I kind of fell into coaching when I broke my neck [which ended his career at Collingwood] way back in 2007. Mick [Malthouse] gave me a chance to coach the forward line and through that journey I’ve had a lot of experience coaching in some good environments,” Caracella stated on Friday.
“I think with that experience, confidence and belief that I can do the job. It’s grown over time. Fifteen years is a long time and I’ve matured as a person and I’ve learnt along the way.”
Caracella, 45, has had lengthy and profitable stints as an assistant at Collingwood, Richmond and Geelong. Former Cats chief govt Brian Cook said in 2015 that Caracella was an ideal candidate for Carlton’s vacant senior job at the time, whereas his work at Richmond was seen as pivotal within the rise of a premiership dynasty.
“I fell into coaching and didn’t really know if I wanted to do the senior job but, obviously, the last four, five, six years, I’ve really enjoyed the demands of the job,” Caracella stated.
“I’ve watched Chris Scott, Damien Hardwick and Ben Rutten and been lucky enough to have some good mentors. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead but really, for me, Essendon Football Club this week is the most important thing.”
A “humbled” Caracella will stand in for Rutten, who is in health-and-safety protocols, for Sunday’s conflict in opposition to the Crows, with Taylor Walker making his return at Marvel Stadium. A member of the Bombers’ 2000 premiership facet, Caracella should discover a approach to finish the Bombers’ three-game skid to begin the brand new season.
The Bombers were widely expected to build on their return to the finals last season however now discover themselves in a gap due to their “patchy” type.