On Passive Foreign Policy Charge, Minister’s “Giving Gyan” Rebuttal In Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

Noting that India ought to take a look at its nationwide pursuits successfully and be much less involved about “giving gyan” to the world over overseas coverage, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday stated that the federal government is “very, very focussed” in its diplomacy.

Replying to the talk on Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, the minister stated the laws seeks to handle “something missing in the current law”.

Responding to the factors made by the members, the minister additionally made a veiled reference to China’s opposition to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

“There is a reason, and many of you are aware of why that consensus is not there. There are countries which genuinely have concerns which they are willing to debate; there are countries which seem to have another agenda and are creating blocks to the consensus. So, it is something that we are working on,” he stated.

The minister stated that since 2014, India has turn out to be a member of the MTCR, Wassenaar Arrangement, and Australia Group.

“So our role in global arms control, disarmament, proliferation regimes, and initiatives is very strong today. Our reputation is very good, and I believe that the passage of this Bill will strengthen both our national security and our global reputation,” he stated.

Mr Jaishankar rejected allegation of an opposition member that India’s diplomacy was “passive”.

He additionally referred to a member mentioning former defence minister VK Krishna Menon through the debate.

“Krishna Menon is known for a record of giving the world’s longest speech in the United Nations. I assure you, I can say the same in six minutes. Today, we should be less concerned about giving ‘gyan’ to the world over foreign policy. We should play our role. We should make our contributions. We should look at our national interest. I wish you do this effectively,” Mr Jaishankar stated.

“The point I want to make is that we are today in diplomacy very, very focussed. In the morning, we had discussed one aspect of our diplomacy. Today, we are looking at a policy and legal issue which is very pointedly aimed at something else,” he stated.

The minister had earlier within the day replied to the talk on the Ukraine scenario within the Lok Sabha.

The invoice prohibits making accessible funds, monetary property or financial sources for any prohibited exercise in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their supply techniques.

The minister stated many different nations have particular laws.

“FATF evaluates whether countries are responsible in terms of their financial policy. The FATF has a recommendation number 7 which says that countries should implement targeted financial action to comply with Security Council Resolution and that they should freeze without delay funds and assets and ensure no funds and assets are made available, directly or indirectly, to any person or entity dealing with WMD,” he stated.

