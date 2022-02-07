On PM Modi’s Covid sin jab in Parliament, Opposition makes a comeback

Opposition leaders on Monday referred to as out Prime Minister Narendra’s speech in Parliament whereby he accused the previous of committing a sin throughout the Covid-19 pandemic by pushing migrant labourers to depart Delhi and Mumbai, thereby additional spreading the viral illness.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (convener) Arvind Kejriwal mentioned “>the PM’s statement on how his government sinned by his government asking poor people to leave the national capital was false. Tagging a clipping of the PM’s speech on Twitter, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “The PM’s statement is completely false. The country hopes the PM would be sensitive towards those who had suffered during the pandemic, those who lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people.”

Addressing the PM, the Congress wrote on its official Twitter deal with, the nation had witnessed how throughout the raging pandemic, Modi was doing a ‘Namaste Trump’ and enjoying with peacocks and parrots. Also, our bodies had been seen floating within the Ganga within the midst of election campaigning, it mentioned, including, “Pushing the famers to streets during the pandemic was also your doing,”

In one other tweet, the Congress additional hit again on the PM over China and the way the founders of his social gathering had been against the nation’s independence. “Your clean chit and silence towards China reveal that mindset,” it mentioned.

प्रधानमंत्री जी, अंग्रेजों की मुखबिरी आपके लोगों ने की; आजादी के आंदोलनों का विरोध आपके लोगों ने किया और आज भी आप उस मुखबिरी और देश तोड़ने वाली मानसिकता से प्रेरित हैं! चीन को आपकी क्लीन चिट और चुप्पी उसी मानसिकता की तो उपज है! https://t.co/DR8wfLF0oA — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2022

In his reply to the controversy on the President’s tackle to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Modi mentioned the Congress had crossed all limits and sinned throughout the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. “When folks had been following lockdowns the world over, Congress leaders had been standing at Mumbai station and scaring harmless folks.”

“The Congress gave free practice tickets to migrant employees to depart Mumbai. At the identical time, the Delhi authorities went round slums in jeeps and introduced on mics that whoever desires to go residence, buses have been organized.to depart the town… This led to the unfold of Covid in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. What sort of politics is that this? How lengthy will this politics proceed? The whole nation is shocked by the habits of Congress,” he added.

हुक्मरान ले आये हैं मुल्क को ऐसे हालातों में

अब किसी को यकीं नहीं रहा उनकी बातों में — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 7, 2022

In a dig on the PM, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav mentioned the regime has created such situations within the nation, no one now believes in his (Modi) phrases.