On Prashant Kishor’s Congress Role, Sonia Gandhi’s Decision Final: Sources

New Delhi:

Whether ballot strategist Prashant Kishor will be a part of the Congress and what his function can be within the 2024 nationwide election can be determined by occasion chief Sonia Gandhi, high leaders stated as we speak.

Sonia Gandhi consulted with senior Congress leaders final night and can take a remaining name after discussions along with her youngsters Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources stated.

After her talks with Priyanka Gandhi and senior occasion leaders, she additionally met with Prashant Kishor for the second time in three days. Rahul Gandhi was not a part of the discussions.

“The final decision has been left to Sonia Gandhi who had already done the process of consultation earlier and will take a final call in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among others, about his exact role and whether he will join the party or support the party’s election strategy ahead of the assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” a Congress chief added.

A Congress panel has been tasked with discussing the Prashant Kishor plan and getting again to Sonia Gandhi inside per week.

The conferences will proceed for the following few days and the occasion is anticipated to shortly announce its brainstorming session in addition to Prashant Kishor’s entry, the chief stated.

Prashant Kishor, who has a spectacular monitor document of election victories with names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on his CV, made a presentation earlier than the Gandhis on Saturday.

Since then, a small group of leaders who’ve been a part of the Congress conflict group have been sitting in Sonia Gandhi’s convention room – with out her or Prashant Kishore – taking a look at a dialogue paper on varied points that should be addressed urgently and brought up by the occasion in a brainstorming session deliberate subsequent month.

Prashant Kishor’s plan focuses on states the place elections are due later this 12 months and subsequent – Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The suggestions embrace WhatsApp teams on the sales space stage; communication groups; granular knowledge evaluation of the strengths and weak spot of the occasion in every constituency, doable candidates and points; and altering the narrative of communal polarisation to bread-and-butter points affecting the folks on a day-to-day foundation, together with excessive costs.

Prashant Kishor’s engagement with the Congress has been a roller-coaster of secret conferences, public denials and baffling tweets.

Talks between the Gandhis and the strategists started final 12 months, quickly after PK’s profitable outing in Bengal, the place Mamata Banerjee scored a mega victory.

But the talks fell by, reportedly over disagreements on the best way ahead, and bitter tweets from Prashant Kishor focusing on Rahul Gandhi confirmed the falling out.

The talks restarted final month after the Congress’ newest election defeats, which raised questions concerning the occasion’s survival.