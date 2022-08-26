On Raja Singh episode, BJP says Owaisi is ‘one-seat wonder’ but KCR…

Telangana chief minister Ok Chandrasekhar Rao has fully surrendered to AIMIM and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the BJP mentioned on Thursday in a jibe after suspended BJP chief T Raja Singh was arrested for the second time — after his feedback on Prophet Mohammed. Slamming KCR, BJP’s Amit Malviya mentioned he’s taking part in with hearth whereas Owaisi is each taking part in the sufferer and instigating mobs. “Owaisi is a one seat wonder but KCR has whole of Telangana on gamble,” Malviya tweeted.

KCR is taking part in with hearth. He has fully surrendered to AIMIM and Asaduddin Owaisi, who’re stoking communal hearth in Hyderabad. On the one hand, Owaisi is taking part in the sufferer, on the opposite instigating mobs. Owaisi is a one seat marvel however KCR has entire of Telangana on gamble… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 25, 2022

Hyderabad was on the boil after Raja Singh posted a video on Shree Ram Channel Telangana on YoTube on August 22 wherein he uttered ‘blasphemous’ phrases. He was arrested on Tuesday however was granted bail because the police didn’t subject prior discover. On Thursday, the Telangana Police booked him below the Preventive Detention Act, which doesn’t require issuing discover. Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP within the wake of the controversy.

BJP hates Hyderabad’s growth, concord: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted a video enchantment urging the individuals of Hyderabad to boost no slogan amid Friday prayers as their demand for Raja Singh’s arrest has been fulfilled. “BJP had declared surgical strike om Hyderabad. They have always hated Hyderabad’s development and communal harmony,” Owaisi mentioned.

‘If that is how determined BJP is for one bypoll’

Tempers are rising excessive in Telangana forward of the Munugode meeting by-election which is being thought of a litmus check earlier than the meeting election in 2023. The by-election has been necessitated after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

“If this is how desperate BJP is for one bypoll, what’ll it do in general elections? It wants to set the state on fire. It wants burnt homes, empty shops, closed schools & curfews. Inshallah, won’t let them succeed. Telangana will be mukt of violence as long as it’s mukt of BJP,” Owaisi mentioned on Thursday.