On the occasion of International Women Day

Personalities and politicians participate in worldwide convention in solidarity with the Iranian girls within the resistance, calling for a agency coverage towards the ayatollahs, specific help for Ukrainian girls

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, on the verge of the International Women’s Day, a world convention was held within the German capital Berlin, that includes political luminaries, lawmakers, and ladies’s rights activists from 37 nations across the globe that known as for solidarity.

Connected on-line to Ashraf 3 in Albania, the place hundreds of members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) reside, in addition to a whole lot of different areas around the globe. The convention expressed its help for the struggles of ladies worldwide, particularly the resistance of Iranian girls for freedom, equal rights, and elimination of unjust discriminations. They pointed the position of the Iranian girls within the common uprisings and protests, particularly within the MEK affiliated Resistance Units.

The convention’s audio system, representing a large spectrum of political beliefs and orientation, additionally introduced their robust help for the heroic resistance of the folks of Ukraine, notably the ladies, who at occasions have made big private sacrifices to combat international invasion and their nation’s integrity and sovereignty.

Advertisement

“Today, I extend my warmest greetings to the proud people of Ukraine, especially to the valiant women of that country,” stated keynote speaker and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Maryam Rajavi. “Millions of women and girls have risen up for freedom and rushed to the battlefield in droves; from ministers and parliamentarians to elderly mothers, have taken up arms. I salute those mothers who sent their children out of Ukraine so that they could themselves join the resistance.”

“The Ukrainian people’s resistance is not only an epic in defending the honor and survival of their country but also a turning point in reviving the culture of unswerving resistance in today’s world. They stood up and challenged the West’s appeasement and inaction. They stood up and motivated the world to support them. Their people and soldiers have stood firm like steel,” Mrs. Rajavi added.

Speaking concerning the daring wrestle of Iranian girls and their energetic position in latest uprisings, Mrs. Rajavi acknowledged: “Throughout the past year, women were at the forefront everywhere in all protest movements, from the uprisings in Khuzestan, Isfahan, and Shahrekord to the protests of teachers, nurses, and the defrauded investors.”

Advertisement

Calling on her fellow countrywomen, the NCRI President-elect stated: “The dark and bleak destiny does not change except through your mighty hands. The reactionary oppressors who have taken you captive will never offer you freedom and equality willingly; Rise up and overthrow them!”

“I commend Maryam’s courage and commitment to empowering Iranian women,” Urška Bačovnik Janša, the partner of Slovenia Prime Minister instructed the convention. “I would like to take the opportunity of today’s event to pass a very strong message to my fellow Western women and Western governments. We must stand firm together, against the policies of the Iranian regime that strangles women’s freedoms. Words of western women’s organizations and governments must be put into action. We must be there for Iranian women.”

Ukrainian MP, Kira Rudyk related to the convention from Kiev. She gave a passionate and transferring description of life in Kiev and the folks’s resistance, particularly the position of ladies. “All countries of the world said that we would not stand a chance and Kyiv would fall in 24-48 hours. It’s ten days and we are still standing. This happened because of our army and because of the bravery of the resistance,” she stated.

Addressing the International Women’s Day in Berlin, Ukrainian MP Lisa Yasko used very inspiring phrases. She acknowledged: “To everyone who is listening, don’t give up on your country. We’re fighting for all of you. If we don’t defend our freedom right now, history will never be the same. I’m very proud of my nation and I send my love to all of you. We need peace in Ukraine. We need peace in the world.”

Frances Townsend, a former Homeland Security Advisor to the United States President stated: “The women of the world lead the resistance for freedom across the world, whether it’s in Kurdistan, Ukraine, or Iran. I am humbled by the courage of women in Iran who fight for choice, for freedom, whether it’s for speech or the overthrow of the misogynist regime of Iran.”

Expressing her help for the NCRI and its chief, Maryam Rajavi, former Prime Minister of Denmark‎, Helle Thorning Schmidt stated: “It is exceptional that the NCRI is definitely led by a Muslim girl, Maryam Rajavi. Her ten-point plan is a blueprint for the entire world to see that there’s a democratic future for Iran. All democrats the world over ought to help this plan.

The worldwide group ought to stand with the will of the Iranian folks for a democratic, secular republic. We stand with you. The world wants to face with the Iranian folks. I’m right here to let you know that you simply encourage us.”

According to Rita Prof. Rita Süssmuth, a former president of the Bundestag who attended the convention “Iran is a highly civilized country. You can see it in the women who come from Iran, the women in Ashraf. They survived the regime. They were not weak. Suffering can lead to fresh energy,” “Maryam Rajavi is a woman that I admire,” she added.

Another outstanding German politician, former German Minister of Defense, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stated: “A lot of women fight for their freedom even though they have to lay down their lives for a better Iran. A great example is Maryam Rajavi, who has laid out a plan for the future of Iran that is liberated from discrimination, where men and women are equal, a country that is not a hub of fundamentalism and terrorism.”

“Iranian women are at the forefront of all protests inside Iran. What does that mean for women who are suffering from gender apartheid across the world? Condemning suppression of women in Iran is not enough. We need to support these women in Iran and worldwide,” Mimi Kodheli, former Albanian Minister of Defense instructed the convention.

The convention included dozens of outstanding audio system from throughout Europe, US, Canada, and Muslim nations, together with a number of members of the US House of Representatives.

Share this text: