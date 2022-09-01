On the Record: Young South Africans need to build the future they want – Thuli Madonsela | News24

Professor Thuli Madonsela, the Law Trust Research chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, says younger folks should construct the South Africa they need.

She was talking at News24’s On the Record summit in Sandton.

Gift of the givers co-founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says South Africa should not be despondent in regards to the future.

Young South Africans should defend democracy to construct the longer term they need.

Madonsela was a part of a panel discussing "the courage to hope".

Madonsela was a part of a panel discussing “the courage to hope”.

She urged younger folks to construct a future they’ll prosper in.

“We are here because we were not only prisoners of hope; we were willing to back our hope with action. Some of those people are Beyers Naudé, who paid for my education. Some of them are Charlotte Maxeke. The Constitution is a gateway to a better future.

“I’d inform youth to construct resilience in order that we are able to construct a greater future. And I’d say, ‘Young individual, the longer term depends upon you.'”

Madonsela said it is essential to rethink democracy because the country was built on inequality.

“We need a compact that is not just labour, government and business, but also includes the movements that are represented here today. You can’t really build when you are fighting with each other. This project of building our dream country will need a ceasefire,” she warned.

Rachel Kolisi, the co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, agreed, stating: “We should all realise that if we want to see a change in our country, we have to do it as individuals. We need to understand the social inequalities in our country.”

The founding father of the Gift of the Givers, Imtiaz Sooliman, mentioned the general public should not be despondent in regards to the future.

“Belonging to the human race… you can’t turn [away] from those people who want help. People don’t have water, there are children starving in the Eastern Cape. I can’t be despondent. My passion is to see the light in those children’s eyes and their parents.

“Government doesn’t understand urgency, emergency and disaster. They just understand power. Political parties just worry about who gets what power, they do not care about service delivery. They come into government to serve themselves. It is up to us, as South Africans, active citizens, to save this country. This country doesn’t belong to the government of South Africa. It belongs to me, to you, to us.”

The greatest solution to defend democracy, in response to Zaakirah Vadi, marketing campaign supervisor at Defend our Democracy, was to be observers within the 2024 nationwide elections.

“We need to ensure that those elections are free and independent,” Vadi mentioned.