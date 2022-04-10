On the trail with the pothole posse

A neighborhood service announcement from Judith English of Hornsby Heights. “Column 8 readers, please be advised that the Golden Queen Peaches are now available.” If you understand, you understand. Make haste.

Terry Thelwell of North Ryde reminisces that it wasn’t so very way back that “all we Sydney people spoke of was real estate prices. That’s now been replaced by the BOM app, to the point where my wife leapt out of bed upon hearing my plaintive cry, suspecting a tragedy, only to be met by me pointing at my phone and shouting, ‘Have you seen what’s on the BOM radar heading our way?’” To assume, all it took was a pure catastrophe or three to perform this long-overdue overhaul of priorities.

Our common Atlanta, Georgia correspondent, John Walter, stories that the Mayor of Atlanta has introduced the formation of a ‘pothole posse’. “I do not know if they will be on horseback, but we have 30,000 and they will fill 10 a day. Do the math. Please send dirt.”

According to Merilyn Weiss of Vincentia, the French name a pothole (C8) ‘un nid de poule’, that means a hen’s nest. Just don’t play hen with some potholes on our roads.”

Being associated to the J & G Meakin dynasty of potters (C8), Tom Meakin of Port Macquarie is well-placed to touch upon some peculiarities of these within the commerce. “My brother went to visit one of them one day and was greeted by a shotgun and a warning to leave. Apparently, potters used lead, which turned them a bit potty.”