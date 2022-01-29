On this day: 1998 Jamaica Test between West Indies and England lasted just 10.1 overs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On 29 January, 1998, one of many shortest Test matches within the historical past of cricket was held between West Indies and England in Sabina Park, Jamaica.

The match was deserted after simply 61 deliveries due to the unsafe nature of the pitch. It was the primary time within the 121-year-long historical past of Test cricket {that a} match needed to be deserted because of the nature of the pitch.

In the primary Test of the England-West Indies sequence, the English workforce was 17 for 3 after 10 overs within the Test, with Alec Stewart being the best scorer at 9 runs. In the span of simply over an hour, the workforce’s physio Wayne Morton had run out to the sector a number of occasions.

As Nasser Hussain got here on to the crease, he was reportedly greeted by Stewart with the phrases, “It’s Saturday, it’s eight o’clock, it’s the lottery”.

The recreation was lastly deserted after umpires Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Steve Bucknor known as off the match because of the unsafe pitch.

What led to the pitch being so unsafe?

The pitch had been dug up and re-laid three months earlier than the West Indies and England match, resulting in hypothesis about whether or not it will even be prepared in time for the sport.

When Hussain took an in depth have a look at the pitch the day earlier than the beginning of the Test, he said that he discovered groundsmen “trying to fill the gaps with Polyfilla or whatever they could find”.

On the morning of the sport, England captain Mike Atherton discovered that the Sabina Park pitch regarded prefer it may crumble at any second, with gaps of as much as three inches in some locations.

When the match started, the uneven pitch led to England’s batsmen getting hit on the forearms and knuckles a number of occasions, as they tried to fend off deliveries by Curtly Ambrose and different bowlers.

With three wickets already down in 10 overs, and his teammates getting hit a number of occasions by the ball, Atherton walked as much as the umpires and said that the match was a “farce”.

The umpires then had a dialogue and known as the sport off. The match was drawn between England and West Indies. This led to the sport being one of many shortest within the historical past of Test cricket at simply 62 deliveries.

