On this day: Australia, England lock horns in first-ever official international Test match – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Today marks 145 years for the reason that beginning of Test cricket. It was on 15 March 1877, that the world’s first-ever Test match occurred. The historic match was performed between England and Australia and was hosted on the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a venue which is now recognized to have hosted numerous memorable competitions.

While England had skilled cricketers who knew tips on how to play with a bat, the Australian cricketers had taken coaching from the New South Wales and Victoria associations.

Captained by Dave Gregory, the Aussies received the toss and elected to bat first, posting 245 runs within the first innings.

England’s Alfred Shaw bowled the primary Test supply to Australia batter Charles Bannerman, who vaulted into the historical past books by turning into the primary batter to attain a century within the longest format. The cricketer made 165 runs, together with 18 boundaries, and spent 285 minutes on the sector earlier than he retired damage.

On the bowling aspect, Alfred Shaw scalped 3 wickets within the first innings. However, it was Allen Hill who registered the first-ever wicket within the longest format by dismissing opener Nat Thomson.

In their first innings, England managed 196 as Australia’s Billy Midwinter took 5 wickets. Midwinter had picked up the primary five-wicket haul of a Test match. Meanwhile, batter Harry Jupp top-scored for the England group with 63 runs.

Coming out to bat for the second time, Australia solely managed 104 in 68 overs and at run-rate of 1.52 on Day 3 of the match. The first-Test of the two-match sequence, which started on 15 March, additionally had a ‘rest-day’ and gamers took a break on 18 March from acting on the sector.

The match resumed on 19 March, Day 4, with England chasing a goal of 154. Skipper James Lillywhite’s group batted bravely however have been bowled out for 108 within the second innings as Australia’s Tom Kendall performed the wrecker-in-chief with the ball and took 7 wickets.

England thereby misplaced the first-Test to Australia by 45 runs and the 2 groups performed another Test match within the sequence, which was received by England.

England received by 4 wickets within the second Test and the 2-match sequence was a draw 1-1. England and Australia have since then produced many cricketing legends and have additionally performed towards one another within the coveted Ashes sequence.