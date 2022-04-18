On this day: Brendon McCullum gave IPL a dream start with an unbeaten 158

T20 was nonetheless discovering its toes amid cricket’s two standard codecs Tests and ODIs when the Indian Premier League burst on the scene to vary the dynamics utterly in 2008. If the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 acted as a stepping stone for the shortest format of the sport and its international enchantment, the IPL, the next 12 months, gave it the much-needed push. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had an enormous position in it too.

On at the present time, 14 years in the past, McCullum smashed an unbeaten 158 within the first-ever match of the IPL to announce himself and the match in world cricket. McCullum’s blazing innings gave a dream begin to a match that’s now considered one of the vital profitable sporting occasions on the earth.

McCullum, the present head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, opened the batting for a similar franchise in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore on 18 April, 2008 on the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

As astonishing as it might sound however McCullum failed to attain off the primary 5 deliveries he confronted in opposition to RCB’s Praveen Kumar within the first over of the match. But he began to color a completely totally different image from the second over onwards.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, who in all probability wasn’t even KKR’s first-choice opener – with Chris Gayle and captain Sourav Ganguly being the popular selections – hit Zaheer Khan for 3 fours and a six within the subsequent over. The six that flew over thirdman within the fourth supply of the over was an early signal that it was McCullum’s day.

After Kumar bowled one other tight over within the third, McCullum launched into Ashley Noffke within the fourth, hitting the Australian pacer for 2 sixes and a 4.

Before anybody may realise, he introduced up his half-century off 32 balls. The Kiwi right-hander, identified for his pyrotechnics, went on a six-hitting spree after reaching his fifty.

There was no respite for an RCB bowling line-up comprising Zaheer Khan, Jacques Kallis and Sunil Joshi as all of them went the gap.

Even Kumar, who had bowled an excellent spell with the brand new ball, wasn’t spared when he got here again to bowl within the latter half of the KKR innings.

In a staggering show of strokeplay, McCullum introduced up the maiden hundred of IPL with a pair off Noffke in his 52nd ball.

The right-hander then scored 57 runs off his subsequent 21 balls to stay unbeaten 158 off 73 balls. His innings was laced with 13 sixes and 10 fours.

KKR hammered their approach to 222 for 3. Such was the dominance of McCullum that the following greatest rating from KKR’s aspect was 20 by Ricky Ponting.

In reply, RCB have been no match for KKR. They misplaced captain Rahul Dravid to Ishant Sharma within the second over of the chase and saved on dropping wickets at common intervals to be bowled out 82 in 15.1 overs.

KKR’s bowling led by Ajit Agarkar’s three-wicket haul, displayed a nice present however the day was remembered for McCullum’s gorgeous batting.

In an interview with KKR a number of years after that fateful day, McCullum would go on to state that his 158-run knock had modified his life for good.

McCullum’s blistering innings remained the very best rating of the match earlier than Chris Gayle, taking part in for RCB, smashed an unbeaten 175 in opposition to Pune Warriors in 2013.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.