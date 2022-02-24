On This Day: Chris Gayle slams first-ever double century at ICC Cricket World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Six years in the past, on 24 February, West Indies tremendous hitter Chris Gayle wrote historical past by slamming the primary ever double century at a Cricket World Cup in the course of the fifteenth Match of the ICC World Cup 2015. The star batsman made the staggering double ton in opposition to Zimbabwe on the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Gayle smashed 215 off 147 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries and 16 superb sixes. With his exceptional feat, Gayle additionally grew to become the fifth cricketer to have achieved a double-ton in a 50-overs match.

Coincidentally, it was on the identical day in 2010 that India’s cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar had registered one-day cricket’s first double ton throughout a match in opposition to South Africa. After Tendulkar, Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag had additionally achieved the feat, adopted by Rohit Sharma, who registered double centuries on two completely different events. Hence, with this feat, Chris Gayle additionally grew to become the primary non-Indian participant to hit a double century in ODIs.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup match, West Indies captain Jason Holder gained the toss and selected to bat first. After opener Dwayne Smith was misplaced off the second ball of the match, issues appeared a bit troublesome for the group.

However, Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels made a strong partnership and in simply 23.3 overs, they crossed the 100-run mark on the scoreboard. The Gayle-Samuels partnership placed on their 150-run stand within the thirty first over. Four boundaries later, the harmful batter reached his twenty second ODI century from 107 balls.

A barrage of boundaries had been adopted by Gayle, together with ten extra sixes, which lifted the group to a mammoth whole of 372 runs of their innings.

The second-wicket partnership of Chris Gayle and centurion Marlon Samuels (133) helped West Indies put up 372 for two in 50-overs in opposition to Zimbabwe.

While Samuels remained unbeaten at 133, Gayle was dismissed within the final ball of the innings. However, the wicket got here too late because the left-arm batsman had already led his group to a stupendous rating. The 372-run stand of Gayle and Samuels additionally broke the document to grow to be the highest-ever partnership in ODI historical past until date.

Chris Gayle additionally grew to become the very best particular person scorer in a World Cup match. He surpassed South Africa’s Gary Kristen’s 188 made in Rawalpindi in the course of the 1996 World Cup.

Zimbabwe got here in subsequent to bat within the 50-overs World Cup match, however misplaced wickets at common intervals. Sean Williams put up an awesome effort with 76, adopted by Craig Ervine’s 52. However, the group may solely handle to place up 289 on the scoreboard and West Indies gained the match by 73 runs by means of Duckworth Lewis methodology.

