On this day in 1985: Mohammad Azharuddin becomes first batter to score a century in first three Tests – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Twenty-seven years in the past, it was on this present day that Mohammad Azharuddin entered the pages of historical past by finishing a hat-trick of centuries in his debut Test sequence in opposition to England.

Mohammad Azharuddin made his debut for the Indian cricket group within the 1984-85 Test sequence, at 21, in opposition to England and have become the primary participant to attain a century in every of his first three Tests.

India gained the primary Test by eight wickets with batter Syed Kirmani scoring 102 and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan bowling out the opposition group on the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.

The visiting group, nonetheless, hit again arduous within the second Test held at Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, profitable by eight wickets.

All-rounder Kapil Dev and middle-order batter Sandeep Patil had been dropped from the enjoying XI as a result of their performances.

Chetan Sharma changed Kapil Dev. A debutant from Hyderabad, Mohammad Azharuddin, was introduced rather than Patil.

The third Test held in Kolkata in opposition to England was performed below the captaincy of Sunil Gavaskar who elected to bat after the Indian group gained the toss. The match noticed a weary begin as Sunil Gavaskar and Anshuman Gaekwad, each had been out for 35. Cricketers Mohinder Amarnath and Dilip Vengsarkar had been additionally dismissed early.

At 127-4, Mohammad Azharuddin got here to bat with companion Ravi Shastri and introduced the group at Eden Gardens to his ft. The right-handed batter made 110 runs and scored a century on his debut match. India made 437 runs however the match was drawn. However, Mohammad Azharuddin introduced his arrival on the worldwide stage with a gutsy efficiency.

In the fourth Test, the host group gained the toss and determined to bat first. In the primary innings, the right-handed batter scored solely 48 runs as he was dismissed by bowler Chris Cowdrey. India made 272 runs within the first innings whereas England made a mammoth 652 of their first innings.

India now needed to show a stable efficiency because it trailed by 380 runs. The second innings noticed a sloppy begin however quickly picked up the tempo with Mohammad Azharuddin proving his mettle by making a century once more. The batter scored 105 runs and Mohinder Amarnath additionally notched up 95, main India to 412.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s third Test and the fifth and ultimate match of the sequence was held in 1985 at Green Park, Kanpur.

India selected to bat first and made a stable 553 of their first innings. Once once more, Mohammad Azharuddin displayed his batting prowess. The cricketer made a stupendous 122 within the first innings of the fifth Test match. England was bowled out for 417 within the first innings however the match led to a draw. England gained the 5-match sequence 2-1.

