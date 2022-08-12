On this day in 1991: Viv Richards, Malcolm Marshall and Jeff Dujon played farewell Test against England

The day, 12 August 1991 witnessed three glittering names of West Indies cricket – Sir Viv Richards, Malcolm Marshall, and Jeff Dujon, cling their boots after the fifth and last Test match in opposition to England at London’s Kennington Oval.

During their days, the presence of this trio who dominated the world of cricket within the Nineteen Eighties was sufficient to place stress on the opponents. The Caribbean are struggling to search out such an quantity of expertise and sophistication as their exit meant the tip of the West Indies period in cricket. While Richards and Jeff Dujon hit headlines many instances with quite a few blazing knocks, Malcolm Marshall was fashionable for shattering stumps along with his fiery tempo.

However, the final look was not a joyous one for the Caribbean legends. They have been already main the collection 2-1 and a draw was sufficient within the final sport. But the batting collapse within the first innings price the match for the guests. Pacer Malcolm Marshall scalped two wickets within the match whereas wicketkeeper-batter Jeff Dujon took a few catches and recorded simply 5 runs in each innings together with a golden duck within the first. It was solely Sir Viv Richards who lived as much as his status even in his farewell innings.

Batting first, England posted an enormous 419 runs on the board driving on Robin Smith’s 256-ball 109. Among different English batters, Huge Morris (44 off 130) and Chris Lewis (47* off 90) made notable contributions. In reply, the West Indies batting unit failed to remain longer on the crease aside from opener Desmond Haynes who remained unbeaten until the final at 75. Skipper Viv Richards had demoted himself to no. 8 because of a headache however solely managed to outlive 7 deliveries including simply 2 runs to the rating sheet. The Islanders’ innings concluded at 176 runs which led to a follow-on.

Following on, the highest order performed effectively for West Indies and put up a goal of 143 runs in entrance of the hosts. Apart from Richie Richardson’s commendable 312-ball 121, Carl Hooper fetched a quickfire half-century scoring 54 runs in 89 deliveries. But the show-stealer was Viv Richards who was seen punishing the bowlers to each aspect of the sector. He registered 60 runs going through 105 balls earlier than making his strategy to the hut one final time. His last knock included 9 boundaries in whole.

In the fourth innings, the job was fairly simple for the English brigade. They breached the goal shedding solely half of their gamers and ended the collection in a 2-2 draw.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.