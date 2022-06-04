On This Day In 1993: Shane Warne Unleashed The “Ball Of The Century” To Bamboozle Mike Gatting. Watch | Cricket News

Shane Warne will go down within the historical past of cricket as one of many biggest bowlers ever seen. The wily leg-spinner had a knack of bowling unplayable deliveries which might catch the batters off-guard. Warne died this yr in March after a suspected coronary heart assault in Thailand however his legacy lives on. It was on this very day (June 4), 29 years in the past, when Warne stamped his authority within the Ashes as he delivered a the “ball of the century” to get the higher of England batter Mike Gatting in the course of the first Test at Manchester.

On his very first ball within the Ashes, Warne confirmed the world what he’s made from and made followers instantly take discover.

The spinner’s supply landed huge of leg stump, but it surely spun viciously and ended up knocking the off-stump and England batter Mike Gatting was left in shock.

#OnThisDay in 1993, @ShaneWarne did this at Old Trafford… The ball of the century. Limited Ashes tickets stay https://t.co/vAwSfM6JnG pic.twitter.com/i5b3KYBwBM — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 4, 2019

Two years in the past, the ICC had shared a video of Warne, by which he referred to as the ball of the century a “fluke”.

“The ball of the century was a fluke. Really was, I never did it again, but I think it was meant to be. As a leg-spinner we always want to bowl a perfect leg-break every ball, I managed to do it first up, it changed my life both on and off the field. Very proud that I bowled it. Mike Gatting was the best player of spin in England’s team, so do that first up in England, was a special moment,” Warne mentioned within the video.

“It was meant to be …” WATCH: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne on his well-known ‘Ball of the Century’ which he bowled on this present day, 27 years in the past, by “fluke” pic.twitter.com/ZXJzWySti2 — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2020

Warne had handed away as a consequence of a cardiac arrest in March aged 52. The spinner was on a trip in Thailand on the time of his loss of life.

Warne is considered among the finest cricketers to play the sport. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 scalps to his identify, solely behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Warne had additionally led Rajasthan Royals to IPL triumph within the match’s inaugural version in 2008.