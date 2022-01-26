On this day in 1993: West Indies beat Australia by one run in Adelaide Test

Test matches are sometimes mentioned to be nice for cricketers and boring for viewers. However, on 26 January, 1993, probably the most thrilling Test matches of all time was performed between West Indies and Australia in Adelaide. The recreation, which left viewers hanging by the sting of their seats, was received by West Indies by only one run.

The sensational recreation helped the West Indies keep their 13-year unbeaten run of successful Test sequence. The recreation was misplaced by the Aussies on the event of Australia Day.

The match started with West Indies placing up 252 runs of their first innings, with Brian Lara changing into the highest scorer with 52 off 76. When it was Australia’s flip with the bat, the West Indies put up a spirited defence, led by Curtly Ambrose, who swiped six wickets within the innings. Australia was restricted for a complete of 213 runs, giving West Indies a slim lead.

However, regardless of a surprising 72 off 106 balls by captain Richie Richardson, the workforce didn’t capitalise on the lead and was bowled out for 146 runs.

Australian bowler Tim May, who was taking part in his first match in 4 years, managed to turn into a star in a single day along with his five-wicket haul in simply 6.5 overs.

Australia needed to rating 186 runs within the last innings of the Test. With bowlers like Ambrose and Courtney Walsh, the West Indies quickly managed to scalp seven wickets, leaving the Aussies teetering at 74/7.

However, the tables turned once more, with Justin Langer’s scintillating knock of 54 runs, which led to the Aussies closing in on the goal. With Australia at 144/9, the match was poised to go both method.

With one wicket remaining, Australia reached 184. At that second, most individuals believed that the match would go their method. Strains of Waltzing Matilda started taking part in in anticipation of the workforce’s victory.

January 26, 1993 on the Adelaide Oval – Relive probably the most thrilling Test match finishes of all time! by way of @OptusSport pic.twitter.com/Y41nhy2dR8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2017

However, on the last second, Craig McDermott was given out whereas fending a bouncer from Walsh. The choice, which remains to be seen as controversial led to West Indies successful the match by only one run.

The thrilling Test match nonetheless counts as the most effective matches within the historical past of cricket. Australia ended West Indies’ decade and a half successful streak in Test sequence in 1995.

