On this day in 1995: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to record maiden Test win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It was on this present day in 1995 that Zimbabwe created historical past with their first Test victory. Pakistan toured Zimbabwe for a three-match Test collection in February 1995 and the host group gained their first match of the Test collection, registering their first win since changing into a Test nation.

The first Test was held in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare. Under the captaincy of Andy Flower, Zimbabwe gained the toss and elected to bat first. The match started with Pakistan pacers Aqib Javed and Wasim Akram dismissing batters Mark Dekker, Dave Houghton and Alistair Campbell with simply 42 on the board.

However, the Flowers, Grand and Andy, bought collectively, steadied the ship and constructed a formidable partnership to tug Zimbabwe out of bother and put them into ascendency. The due have been unstoppable as they piled on runs and added a 269-run stand. Andy departed for 156. However, the Pakistan bowlers discovered no reduction as Grant was now joined in by all-rounder Guy Whittall who additionally scored a century (113). Grant hit a splendid 201 and Zimbabwe declared its highest Test complete at 544 for 4.

Pakistan, then again, might solely muster 322 with Inzamam-ul-Haq being the very best run scorer for his group with 71, adopted by Ijaz Ahmed who made 65. Pacer Heath Streak was the wrecker in chief as he picked up six wickets. Zimbabwe enforced the follow-on.

In the second innings, new ball bowlers Streak and David Brain wreaked havoc to topple Pakistan’s prime order as they have been lowered for 35/5. Inzamam-ul-Haq was once more the lone fighter as he scored 65. Rashid Latif offered some resistance with 38 however Zimbabwe have been too sturdy and bundled Pakistan for 158.

Andy Flower and Grant Flower have been declared joint Man of the Match and with this victory, Zimbabwe registered themselves within the pages of historical past by profitable its maiden Test match in type with a dominant win.

The earlier performances of Zimbabwe in Test cricket have been nothing to write down residence about and regardless of being a Test enjoying nation for the reason that yr 1992, the group had struggled to earn its first Test win. Nevertheless, with this splendid victory, Zimbabwe proved that that they had improved considerably within the worldwide enviornment.