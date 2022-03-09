On this day in 1996: Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh prasad star as India beat Pakistan in World Cup quarter-final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On 9 March, 1996, India knocked out arch-rivals Pakistan from the World Cup. The high-stakes sport was held within the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Hours earlier than the beginning of the sport, Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram withdrew due an harm, a lot to the shock of his followers.

India received the toss within the quarter-final and captain Mohammad Azharuddin elected to bat first. As the opening pair of Navjot Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar walked on to the pitch, expectations had been sky-high. And they began off nicely, placing on 90 for the opening wicket. The Master Blaster acquired dismissed for 31 runs however Sidhu carried on, remained regular on the different finish and scored 93 off 115 balls.

After Sidhu’s dismissal by Ata-ur-Rehman, wickets fell in fast succession, with Azharuddin, Nayan Mongia and Vinod Kambli failing to attain huge.

However, after Azharuddin’s wicket left India stumbling at 236/6 as Kambli and Mongia departed. Ajay Jadeja then stepped in to make sure that the workforce might attain an honest whole. With a power-packed 45 off 25, the right-arm batter’s knock included two sixes and 4 boundaries, earlier than he was dismissed by Waqar Younis.

Jadeja’s blitzkrieg propelled India to 287/7 in 50 overs. India scored 57 runs within the remaining 4 overs, together with 22 in a single over off Waqar Younis.

Pakistani openers Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail gave their workforce an electrical begin as they took the assault to the Indian bowlers. The openers added 84 for the primary wicket earlier than pacer Javagal Srinath lastly offered the breakthrough.

Anwar miscued one to mid on, off Srinath at 48, however skipper Sohail continued to wreak havoc.

The high-stakes sport additionally noticed tempers flare between Sohail and bowler Ventakesh Prasad. The duo acquired right into a heated trade after the batter hit a slew of boundaries off the right-arm medium quick bowler. However, it was Prasad who had the final snigger as he knocked again Sohail’s off stump to spark wild celebrations.

Prasad later scalped the wickets of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed to assist flip the sport in India’s favour.

Saleem Malik and Javed Miandad’s 52-run partnership did assist stabilise their workforce, however Kumble and Raju made certain that Pakistan did not get too distant as they ripped by means of the center and decrease center order to assist India win the sport.

Pakistan might solely attain 248/9 in 50 overs, and misplaced the sport by 39 runs. It was Miandad’s final match as he retired from ODIs after this sport. Sidhu was declared the Player of the Match for his 93 off 115 balls.

India reached the semi-final of the match the place they had been knocked out by Sri Lanka.

