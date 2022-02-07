On this day in 1999: Anil Kumble emulates Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Twenty-three years in the past, on 7 February, legendary cricketer Anil Kumble scripted historical past by changing into the primary Indian bowler to have picked up 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match.

The right-arm leg-spinner, fondly often called ‘Jumbo’ additionally grew to become the second man in Test cricket historical past to have achieved this wonderful document. England cricketer Jim Laker was the primary participant to take a all 10 wickets throughout a Test in opposition to Australia in 1956.

Anil Kumble achieved this feat within the second Test of the two-match sequence performed in opposition to Pakistan on the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi in 1999.

The hosts had already misplaced the primary Test held in Chennai by a slim margin of 12 runs and have been trailing the sequence 0-1.

In the second Test, India gained the toss and selected to bat first. Captain Mohammad Azharuddin and batter Sadagoppan Ramesh scored half-centuries and led the house staff to a rating of 252 runs within the first innings.

Pakistan entered the batting scene however not one of the batters may rating a half-century. Anil Kumble picked 4 wickets and Harbhajan Singh bagged three. With India’s distinctive bowling efficiency, Pakistan have been bundled for 172 within the first innings.

The second innings noticed some splendid contributions from the Indian facet, with Sadagoppan Ramesh scoring 96 runs. Apart from that, Sourav Ganguly scored a gritty half-century (62) and Javagal Srinath made 49. India made a strong rating of 339 runs within the second innings.

Pakistan have been now chasing a rating of 420 runs. Batters Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi gave their staff an amazing begin by scoring 41 and 69 runs respectively. However, Anil Kumble broke the partnership at 101 runs and dismissed Afridi for 41.

In the following supply, Pakistan batter Ijaz Ahmed was trapped plumb in entrance of the wickets and dismissed, resulting in Pakistan shedding two wickets in two balls. This was nonetheless, solely the start of what was going to come back.

Four overs later, Kumble dismissed Inzamam-ul-Haq and despatched batter Mohammad Yousuf packing for a duck in the identical over. The visiting staff have been now decreased to a rating of 115 for 4.

With 127 on the scoreboard, Pakistan batter Moin Khan grew to become Kumble’s fifth sufferer. The staff’s high scorer, Saeed Anwar was additionally bowled out by the leg-spinner at 69. Wasim Akram and Saleem Malik’s partnership did present some respite to the staff by including 50 runs, however Malik was quickly dismissed by Kumble.

Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed have been additionally bowled out in the identical over. With 198 for 9, Wasim Akram was left to save lots of the day for Pakistan. However he additionally grew to become a sufferer of the champion Indian leg-spinner, and Kumble cleaned up Pakistan for 207.

India achieved a stupendous victory by 212 runs and Anil Kumble was declared the Player of the Match. Kumble completed with bowling figures of 10-74 in 26.3 overs.

With his 10-wicket haul and improbable bowling show, India made a spectacular win and Kumble registered his title within the pages of historical past to change into the primary Indian bowler who scalped all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

