On this day in 1999: Sachin Tendulkar, Saqlain Mushtaq grab centre stage in thrilling India-Pakistan Test

The 1999 Chennai Test was performed between arch-rivals India and Pakistan after a niche of 9 years. On this present day, 31 January, 1999, Sachin Tendulkar slammed a surprising rating of 136 runs towards Pakistan, placing India on the cusp of a win. However, his dismissal triggered a disastrous collapse and regardless of his chic innings, India misplaced the match by 12 runs.

In the primary innings, Pakistan made a modest rating of 238 with solely Moin Khan and Mohammad Yusuf scoring half-centuries. On India’s facet, cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid took the lead by slamming stable fifties and led India in direction of a rating of 254 all-out of their first innings. Anil Kumble was the star with 6/70 in 24.5 overs.

However, on Pakistan’s facet, Saqlain Mushtaq was the choose of the bowlers with 5/94 off 32 overs.

The second innings noticed 18-year-old Shahid Afridi making a rating of 141 runs. Afridi was supported properly by Inzamam-ul-Haq’s knock of 51 runs. Pakistan scored 286, shedding misplaced six wickets for 11 runs at one level.

India was now chasing a goal of 271 and caught at 82/5. Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have been again on the pavilion. Things have been going downhill for India and the sport appeared to be over. However, Tendulkar’s entry and his partnership with Nayan Mongia modified the course of the sport, if solely quickly.

Mongia fell for 52 runs however Tendulkar continued and scored a stupendous century. However, the ‘Master Blaster’ was coping with a again damage throughout this match. Tendulkar misinterpret a ‘doosra’ from Saqlain and mistimed the shot. Wasim Akram took the catch and the ‘Master Blaster’ was out for 136.

India now wanted 17 runs to win the match. In what got here as a sensational collapse, India misplaced the Test by 12 runs.

Saqlain had the match of his life as he scalped the wicket of Tendulkar. According to a report by News18, Tendulkar’s coach Anshuman Gaekwad revealed that the cricketer had cried that day within the dressing room. He was even awarded the ‘man of the match’ title for his good century however Tendulkar didn’t come to choose it up.

Tendulkar displayed a masterclass of ability, method, bodily endurance and technique that day. The sport stays etched in historical past as a result of though Pakistan received, the host nation and the stadium cheered for his or her rivals and acknowledged their win, proving that the love for sports activities crosses all boundaries.

