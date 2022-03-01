On this day in 2003: Sachin Tendulkar’s magnificent 98 helps India beat Pakistan in ICC World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Nineteen years in the past, it was on today that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar performed considered one of his most memorable knocks and led India to an excellent win over Pakistan.

Tendulkar’s scintillating 98 off 75 balls towards Pakistan in the course of the thirty sixth match of the 2003 ICC World Cup in South Africa helped India chase down the 274-run goal and win the match by 6 wickets.

In the 50-overs match held at Centurion, Pakistan had gained the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Saeed Anwar offered Pakistan a great begin and went on to hit an excellent century (101) whereas Younis Khan added a beneficial 32 as Pakistan put up a aggressive 273/7 in a high-pressure match.

It was India’s flip to bat now and the crew opened the innings with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Tendulkar took first strike and on his third ball, he flicked Wasim Akram for the primary boundary of the innings. India scored 9 runs within the first over, with Sehwag additionally hitting a boundary. The subsequent over actually arrange the chase as considered one of Pakistan’s most interesting, Shoaib Akhtar got here on to bowl. Tendulkar higher lower Akhtar’s fourth ball 10 rows again over third-man fielder for a six.

The Master Blaster continued his majestic batting and flicked the subsequent ball by way of sq. leg for a 4. The ball after that was even faster and Tendulkar offered the complete face of the bat to only drive it previous mid-on for yet one more wonderful boundary.

Sachin Tendulkar had now made 20 off 9 balls, which included 3 fours and a six. Tendulkar and Sehwag added 53 on the scoreboard earlier than Sehwag was dismissed by Pakistan’s Waqar Younis at 21. Captain Sourav Ganguly joined Tendulkar however was LBW for 0. Mohammad Kaif then walked in and eased the nerves, blunting out the Pakistani tempo assault. Meanwhile, Tendulkar continued his masterclass and introduced up his fifty off 37 balls.

After the tenth over, the Master Blaster pushed the accelerator button and raced to 73 off 47 balls and by the tip of the sixteenth over, he notched up his 12,000th ODI run.

Tendulkar edged nearer to his century however within the twenty eighth over, on 98, he was dismissed by a brief supply from Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh didn’t let Tendulkar’s great innings go in useless as they each remained unbeaten to finish the chase by including a collective 94 on the scoreboard, main India to the goal in 45 overs.

India had earlier, by no means chased greater than 222 in a World Cup, however Sachin Tendulkar’s knock towards Pakistan was merely surreal and helped India to win the match by 6 wickets and with 26 balls remaining.

The Master Blaster was declared the Player of the Match. Tendulkar dominated Pakistan’s tempo trio Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis and helped India pull off a surprising win towards Pakistan for the fourth time in as many World Cup clashes. Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 off 75 balls will perpetually be remembered as one of many biggest World Cup innings of all time.