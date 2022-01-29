On this day in 2006: Irfan Pathan stunned Pakistan, became first to take a hat-trick in first over of a Test – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

A hat-trick might be one of many biggest achievements for any bowler since they’re onerous to return by. And if the hat-trick is earned throughout a match towards one in all your arch-rivals, it turns into much more particular.

Former Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan achieved this phenomenal feat on the primary day of the third Test match between India and Pakistan on at the present time, 29 January, in 2006.

The match which was held in Karachi, etched Pathan’s title within the document books for being the second Indian to take a Test hat-trick and solely the primary to take action within the first over of a Test match. 16 years later, we check out the career-defining second of this outstanding swing bowler.

It was the third and closing Test of the collection towards Pakistan. The earlier two Tests had been drawn. India, beneath Rahul Dravid’s captaincy, received the toss and determined to bowl first. Pathan was given the brand new ball and Pakistani batter Salman Butt was on strike.

Pathan’s first three deliveries had been dot balls. In the fourth supply, left-arm pacer Pathan swung the ball and it moved barely away from Butt, discovering the surface fringe of his bat. The catch was taken by Dravid within the slips as Butt acquired out for a duck off the fourth ball.

Pakistani skipper Younis Khan walked in at No 3. Pathan went again to his mark and dished out an in-swinging ball for the right-hander Younis. He tried to play throughout the road and paid the worth. The batter was rapped on the pads and the umpire had no hesitation in giving him out.

One of Pakistan’s finest batter at the moment, Mohammad Yousuf walked in subsequent to face Pathan, who was completely on fireplace that day. Pathan got here up with maybe his finest supply that day which swung late and it went by way of the right-hander’s bat and pad. The ball cannoned into the stumps of the batter and he was bowled!

It was a hat-trick and the stadium roared with applause as Pathan grew to become the primary pacer and second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to have achieved this feat.

However, sadly, India misplaced that Test match by 341 runs as Pakistan received the collection 1-0. Nevertheless, Pathan dominated the present that day and remains to be remembered for his monumental document.

The cricketer retired in January 2020 after representing India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

