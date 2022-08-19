On this day in 2006: Pakistan forfeit Test against England after ball-tampering charge – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It’s been 16 years since Test cricket witnessed its first-ever forfeited encounter which was performed between England and Pakistan at The Oval. It was the ultimate Test of the four-match sequence which had been already bagged by England. The first Test failed to provide any outcome whereas the hosts clinched victories within the following two. Pakistan had been dominating the fourth match and had been near registering their first win of the sequence till an accusation of ball tampering hit the Inzamam ul Haq-led unit.

Pakistan had beforehand discovered themselves on the centre of the same debate. England had accused Pakistan of tampering with the ball in the course of the 1992 sequence, however no motion was taken at the moment resulting from ambiguous proof. In the 2006 sequence, umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove checked the ball’s situation and gave England 5 penalty runs with out issuing any type of warning. England had been permitted to vary the ball because it was clear that Pakistan had tampered and altered the earlier one.

Inzamam-ul-Haq gained the toss and determined to bowl. Umar Gul (4/46) and Mohammad Asif (4/56) shone with the ball for the guests, because the hosts had been dismissed for 173 in 53.2 overs. Mohammad Yousuf smashed a century (128), and the group took a major lead once they had been bundled out after racking up 504 runs. England displayed endurance in the course of the second inning. In the 56th over, as Pakistan’s lead was shrinking, umpires Hair and Doctrove examined the ball and requested a change. The match proceeded usually until the tea break.

After an hour, Pakistani gamers determined to influence the umpires towards the 5 penalty runs, however Hair and Doctrove refused to vary their minds. Pakistan then forfeited the sport. With the victory, England went on to win the sequence 3-0. In the wake of the incident, the ICC determined to drop the ball-tampering accusations towards Pakistan since there was no stable proof.

Nevertheless, Inzamam Ul Haq was banned from the ODI sequence towards England due to his refusal to return to the sector after the tea break. Hair was additionally withdrawn from worldwide umpiring obligation. Later, he vowed to sue the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board, alleging racial discrimination.

