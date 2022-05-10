On this day in 2008: Lakshmipathy Balaji becomes first bowler to clinch IPL hat-trick – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On May 10, 2008, former India and Chennai Super Kings’ quick bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji scripted historical past by changing into the primary participant to seize a hat-trick within the Indian Premier League towards Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), now referred to as Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

#OnThisDay in 2008, @Lbalaji55 turned the primary bowler to take a hat-trick within the IPL . 👏👏 Enjoy a particular throwback with #CSKvKXIP from IPL 2008 as we relive that sensational spell and extra. 📽️👌 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2020

Put into bat first, CSK suffered preliminary hiccup as they misplaced their openers cheaply. Suresh Raina and S Badrinath then joined palms and introduced some momentum again to the innings. While Badrinath top-scored with 64, skipper MS Dhoni propelled them to 181/4 in the direction of the top of innings, having racked up an unbeaten 60 off 43 balls.

In reply, Shaun Marsh acquired KXIP off to a flier however CSK bowlers made early inroads from the opposite finish.

Ramnaresh Sarwan added 66 runs with Marsh earlier than Bajaji dismissed him within the thirteenth over. In the identical over Balaji scalped Marsh, who scored 58 off 38 balls.

Having already snapped up a few wickets earlier, Dhoni turned to Balaji for the ultimate over of the match. Punjab wanted 27 runs to win off the final six deliveries with 4 wickets in hand.

Reposing religion in his captain, Balaji first eliminated Irfan Pathan who smashed the ball straight down the throat of Raina. In the very subsequent ball, Piyush Chawla additionally perished in a quest to up the ante. Balaji didn’t cease there and induced edge from VRV Singh’s bat into wicket-keeper Dhoni’s palms behind the stumps, thereby claiming the primary hat-trick within the inaugural IPL. With this, Balaji additionally completed with the figures of 5/24.

Although Irfan Pathan scored a 18-ball 40, Punjab fell brief by 18 runs and misplaced the encounter.

Balaji was adjudged the Player of the Match and he completed the match with 11 wickets from 9 video games at a median of 26.00.

