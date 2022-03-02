On this day in 2008: Virat Kohli-led Team India defeat South Africa to lift U-19 World Cup for second time

On 2 March 2008, India beat South Africa in an exciting match to carry the Under-19 ICC World Cup for the second time. Led by Virat Kohli, the U-19 crew gained the low-scoring closing by 12 runs.

The recreation was performed within the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Indian facet featured Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who would later go on to be part of the nationwide crew.

Batting first, India struggled towards the South African bowlers, and was bowled out for simply 159 in 45.4 overs. The highest scorer for India was Tanmay Srivastava (46). The middle-order, together with U-19 skipper Kohli himself, didn’t capitalise on first rate begins and bought dismissed cheaply.

Proteas bowlers Wayne Parnell, Matthew Arnold and Roy Adams scalped two wickets every. Yaseen Vallie and Pieter Malan additionally picked up wickets. Skipper Parnell was the perfect bowler for South Africa, with figures of two/21 in simply 7.4 overs.

As rain delayed the beginning of the second innings, South Africa was given a revised goal of 116 runs in 25 overs. Defending a low goal, Indian bowlers saved their cool and steadily demolished the opposition’s batting line-up.

The opening order of the Proteas crumbled quickly, with the crew floundering at 22/4 in 10.3 overs.

While Reeza Hendricks and skipper Parnell tried to maintain the momentum going, they had been no match for the Indian bowling facet. The Proteas might rating solely 103 runs in 25 overs, and misplaced the sport by 12 runs.

Indian pacer Ajitesh Argal carried out brilliantly, giving freely simply seven runs in his five-over spell. The right-arm medium pacer additionally scalped the wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Pieter Malan. For his efficiency, Argal was awarded the Man of the Match. Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul additionally scalped two wickets every.

It was the second time that India lifted the coveted trophy after their maiden title in 2000. After this, India has gained the ICC U-19 World Cup three extra occasions in 2012, 2018 and 2022, making it the one crew to win the title 5 occasions.

