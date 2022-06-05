On this day in 2009: Netherlands registered shock victory over England in T20 World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Among the surprising cricketing occurrences, Netherlands’ victory in opposition to the mighty English brigade within the 2009 T20 World Cup opener is more likely to rank on the upper aspect. While most (if not all) specialists predicted it to be a one-sided affair in England’s favour, the boys in orange outplayed the hosts within the last-ball thriller on 5 June in entrance of a full-house on the Lord’s in London.

Winning the toss, the Netherlands requested England to bat first. England’s opening pair of Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright acquired properly settled on the 22-yard observe and constructed a strong basis. The duo stitched a 100-plus partnership till Bopara needed to go away within the twelfth over lacking his half-century by simply 4 runs.

Then it was only a come and go state of affairs for the English middle-order. Big names like Eoin Morgan and skipper Paul Collingwood did not capitalise on the beginning supplied by the openers. No batter managed to achieve the 20-run mark. Wright was the one man to stay to the crease and powered the innings scoring 71 runs off 46 deliveries. In 20 overs, England posted 162 runs in entrance of the orange military. For the Dutch, Ryan ten Doeschate picked up two vital wickets of in-form Bopara and Wright to limit them to an honest complete.

In reply, Netherlands misplaced certainly one of their openers Kervezee within the first over. After the early blow, the Dutch have been seen dropping maintain of the sport because the James Anderson-led bowling unit began to choose wickets at common intervals. While England dominated many of the recreation, Tom de Grooth and Peter Borren performed some spectacular knocks within the center and nearly took the sport away from the English males. Grooth top-scored with a 30-ball 49 and Borren made 30 off 25 deliveries.

With seven runs to defend within the last over, skilled Stuart Broad was introduced into the assault. Though Doeschate and Edgar Schiferli did not clear the rope however steered the innings with composure. Requiring 2 runs within the final ball, Schiferli pushed it towards Broad and the right-arm seamer did the blunder of the sport by making a gift of an over-throw. The duo efficiently accomplished the couple and Netherlands wrote a brand new historical past within the residence of cricket. Even the three-wicket haul of Anderson couldn’t assist the hosts. Tom de Grooth was named the participant of the match for his helpful contribution to the successful trigger.

