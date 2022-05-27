On this day in 2012: Manvinder Bisla’s heroics led Kolkata Knight Riders to their maiden IPL title – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The 2012 season of the Indian Premier League will at all times be remembered by the Kolkata Knight Riders followers because the Gautam Gambhir-led facet did one thing unimaginable to elevate their maiden IPL trophy by defeating the high-flying Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 27 May.

Among the galaxy of former Indian cricketers, the little-known Manvinder Bisla turned out to be the headline-maker on the ultimate day. The man with a beforehand strike price of 106 in T20 cricket performed a blistering knock to assist Kolkata breach the momentous goal made by the yellow military.

Batting first, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led unit posted an enormous whole of 190 runs in entrance of the house crowd. The opening duo of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay laid down the inspiration and stitched an 87-run partnership. While Hussey scored a 43-ball 54, Vijay missed the half-century by simply eight runs and made 42 off 32 balls. Then Suresh Raina, famously generally known as Mr IPL, produced a storm with the willow and smashed 73 runs going through simply 38 deliveries. Skipper Dhoni remained unbeaten at a 9-ball 14 together with two boundaries on the demise.

Coming in to chase, the Knights misplaced the wicket of skipper Gautam Gambhir within the first over. Then Jacques Kallis joined hand with Manvinder Bisla and the pair added an necessary 136 runs to the board till Manvinder Bisla, sweated in satisfaction, walked off the bottom for 89 runs. His 48-ball innings was laced with eight boundaries and 5 maximums. The middle-order together with Laxmi Ratan Sukla and Yusuf Pathan didn’t put any vital mark. But Kallis held on to the observe and steered them to the ending lap. The South African batter scored 69 runs in 49 balls.

Requiring 9 runs within the remaining over, Manoj Tiwary whacked two back-to-back boundaries in opposition to Dwayne Bravo to deliver the primary title to the City of Joy. Manvinder Bisla was awarded the participant of the match title for stealing the present with the match-winning efficiency.

