On at the present time, 28 January, Mumbai secured their fortieth Ranji Trophy on the Wankhede Stadium within the yr 2013. Mumbai defeated the Gujarat primarily based Saurashtra cricket staff and gained the ultimate by an innings and 125 runs. The house staff had been overjoyed by their win and celebrated their particular victory by uncorking champagne bottles of their dressing room.

The three-day remaining towards Saurashtra had begun with Ajit Agarkar successful the toss and selecting to bowl first. Saurashtra made a complete rating of 148 runs inside 76 overs. Arpit Vasavada made the best runs for Saurashtra with 55 runs off 146 deliveries.

The house staff noticed Dhawal Kulkarni scalping 4 wickets. Abhishek Nayar and Vishal Dabholkar took two wickets every whereas Ajit Agarkar had one wicket to his title.

Opening batsman Wasim Jaffer made a elegant rating of 132 runs within the second innings and Hiken Shah made a contribution of 55 runs. Sachin Tendulkar scored 22 runs off 43 balls. The whole rating for Mumbai had gone to a staggering 355 runs by then.

Bowler Kamlesh Makwana took three wickets whereas two wickets every had been scalped by Siddharth Trivedi, Shaurya Sanandia and Dharmensraasinh Jadeja.

The third innings of the match was a complete recreation changer as Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah’s aspect sadly displayed a disastrous batting efficiency. Mumbai’s Ajit Agarkar and Dhawal Kulkarni picked 4 and 5 wickets respectively, stopping Saurashtra’s at a rating of simply 82 runs.

With the opposition scoring 82 runs inside 37 overs, Mumbai managed to simply carry the coveted Ranji Trophy for the fortieth time.

Cricketers similar to Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer and Abhishek Nayar had helped Mumbai win the Ranji trophy in earlier seasons. Tendulkar, who gained the trophy for the fifth time however mentioned that the staff really confirmed their champion aspect by successful the trophy for the fortieth time. Captain Ajit Agarkar was additionally elated on the victory and mentioned that despite the fact that he had gained the trophy earlier than, it was a very particular feeling to have gained it as a captain.

Mumbai had first gained the Ranji Trophy in 1934-35 after defeating Northern India. Their earlier profitable title win earlier than 2013 was within the season 2009-10, when Mumbai defeated Karnataka at Mysore within the remaining.