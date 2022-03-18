On this Day in 2013: Powered by Dhawan’s record-breaking ton, India defeated Australia in Mohali – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On at the present time in 2013, India beat Australia in Mohali powered by opener Shikhar Dhawan’s record-breaking quickest century on debut in Test cricket.

The left-handed batter gave a rock-solid efficiency within the third Test performed towards Australia by reaching his hundred off simply 85 balls within the first innings.

The southpaw went on to make a blistering 187 in that innings and his flamboyant knock helped India win the match by six wickets. Dhawan’s knock was laced with 33 beautiful boundaries and a couple of sixes. He scored at a strike fee of 107.47.

In the third Test towards Australia in Mohali, Michael Clarke gained the toss and elected to bat first. Mitchell Starc smashed 99 and Steve Smith hit 92 to assist Australia rating 408 runs within the first innings.

Dhawan and Murali Vijay then walked out to bat for India and collectively, the openers placed on an excellent 289-run stand. This was additionally the very best ever opening partnership in India-Australia Tests and the Indian duo surpassed the earlier better of 217 scored by Australia’s David Boon and Geoff Marsh in 1986.

Dhawan smacked two boundaries off Moises Henriques’ third over and hit a few extra boundaries within the subsequent over to race previous 50. The southpaw continued his onslaught, giving no respite to the Australian bowlers, which comprised of stalwarts like Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

On 99, Dhawan pushed one from Peter Siddle in the direction of the off-side and scampered by for a single to get to his century. By attending to his hundred off 85 balls, the then 27-year-old batter grew to become the world’s quickest centurion on Test debut.

India have been 148 for no loss as Dhawan continued to tug and drive with ease. The batter reached 150 runs in 131 balls and the carnage continued to the top of day’s play as Dhawan completed on 185.

India posted 499 within the first innings and bowled out the guests for 223 within the second innings.

India wanted 133 to win and so they chased it down with six wickets to spare and likewise went on to win the 4-match sequence 3-0.

Shikhar Dhawan’s unbelievable knock deservedly earned him the Player of the Match award.

The southpaw hit the quickest ton in Test debut and surpassed the earlier greatest achieved by Dwayne Smith, who scored a 93-ball century towards South Africa in 2003.