On this day in 2016: MS Dhoni pulls off a brilliant last-ball run out to stun Bangladesh and knock them out of T20 WC – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Six years in the past on 23 March, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni shattered Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup dream along with his sensible wicket-keeping abilities. A final-moment run-out by Dhoni helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and win the Super 10 stage match by only one run.

The toss was gained by Bangladesh, who elected to discipline first. Indian openers Rohit Sharman and Shikhar Dhawan gave India an excellent begin, however the Men in Blue faltered after each the openers departed, leaving India at 45/2 in seven overs.

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina scored some fast runs to regular the Indian aspect and put up a complete of 146. Raina was the top-scorer on with 30 off 23.

Mustafizur Rahman and Al-Amin Hossain scalped two wickets every, whereas Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom and Mahmudullah picked one wicket every.

When Bangladesh got here on to bat, Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman dominated Indian bowlers with their 44-run partnership. After each the gamers had been dismissed, Shakib Al Hasan helped his aspect preserve the higher hand within the recreation with 22 off 15 balls, together with two wonderful sixes.

However, Indian spinners Ashwin and Jadeja did handle to sluggish the juggernaut of runs, taking two wickets every. With 136/6 in 19 overs, Bangladesh wanted simply 11 runs within the ultimate over.

Mushfiqur Rahim slammed two boundaries off Hardik Pandya to carry the rating to 145. The crew wanted simply two runs off three balls to win the match. However, it was at that very second that the sport circled.

Pandya scalped the wickers of Rahim and Mahmudullah in two successive deliveries to carry India again into the match. In the ultimate ball of the over, Bangladesh tried to attain the remaining runs, however Dhoni sprinted in the direction of the stumps and managed to take away the wickets earlier than Mustafizur Rahman may make it to the tip.

Rahman’s run-out by Dhoni clinched the victory for India, who gained the match by only one run. Bangladesh had been eradicated from the World Cup with this defeat. Ravichandran Ashwin was declared the Player of the Match for his excellent spell of two/20 in 4 overs.