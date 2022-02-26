On this day in 2016: Mumbai beat Saurashtra to lift Ranji Trophy for 41st time – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On 26 February, 2016, Mumbai proved themselves as soon as once more by lifting the Ranji Trophy for the 41st time after defeating Saurashtra by complete innings and 21 runs on day three of the five-day last held in Pune.

Mumbai bowlers bundled out Saurashtra for 115 and capped off a dramatic day three. Mumbai had then performed 45 finals for the Ranji Trophy out of which they gained the 41.

Mumbai gained the toss and elected to subject first. Even although Saurashtra’s Arpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad hit 77 and 66 respectively, Mumbai bowlers managed to limit the staff to simply 235 runs as Dhawal Kulkarni took 5 wickets and Shardul Thakur bagged three.

When it was Mumbai’s flip to bat, right-hander Shreyas Iyer made a splendid century (117) whereas Siddhesh Lad added 88 on the scoreboard, taking the staff to a commanding 371.

Saurashtra suffered a top-order collapse within the second innings and lasted solely 48.2 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with a paltry 27 whereas Saurashtra’s different batters failed miserably on the crease. Mumbai’s right-arm quick bowler Shardul Thakur gave Saurashtra a tough time by taking 5 wickets within the second innings.

Thakur’s fourth wicket was Deepak Punia, who was bowled out after making three runs and Saurashtra have been then lowered to 102/9. Thakur took his fifth wicket by dismissing Hardik Rathod as he slipped the yorker beneath the left-hander’s bat and clipped off the stump. Saurashtra have been bowled out for 115 in 48.2 overs, dealing with their second defeat in as many finals, towards the identical opponent.

Mumbai’s Siddhesh Lad and Balwinder Sandhu’s partnership was price 103 runs for the final wicket within the match’s second innings and the duo made a file of the very best tenth-wicket stand for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy historical past.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer gained the title of Player of the Match for his excellent century and Mumbai earned prize cash of Rs 2 crore for profitable the Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai Cricket Association additionally awarded the profitable staff with a money reward of Rs 2 crore on their marvellous victory with an innings and 21 runs.

