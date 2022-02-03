On this day in 2018: India lifted ICC U-19 World Cup for a record fourth time – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Four years in the past, 3 February grew to become a memorable day for Indian cricket because the nation’s younger brigade lifted the ICC Under-19 World Cup title for a file fourth time. The Indian workforce defeated Australia by eight wickets at Bay Oval in Tauranga and received the coveted trophy.

The Under-19 workforce of India entered the ultimate because the joint most profitable workforce within the historical past of the match. Earlier, the India colts had received the ICC trophy in 2000, 2008 and in 2012.

However, in 2018, India lifted the trophy by profitable all of their six video games within the match, together with the finals.

In the ultimate of the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup, Australia elected to bat first after profitable the toss. Jonathan Merlo made 76 earlier than he was bowled by Indian pacer Shiva Singh. The Australian workforce was in a cushty place at 183 for 4 and it appeared that they’d simply cross 250. However, the Indian spinners engineered a collapse and the workforce misplaced their final six wickets for 33 runs. Australia might placed on simply 216 on the board.

India, which was now chasing a modest complete of 217 began off nicely with Indian captain Prithvi Shaw and Manoj Kalra forming a stable opening stand. However, the 71-run partnership was damaged by Australian bowler Will Sutherland and Shaw was out after making 29.

Right-handed batter Shubham Gill then joined Kalra and the duo added 60 for the second wicket. Gill was dismissed for 31 however Kalra continued the nice work with wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai, including one other 50-runs. He reached his century within the thirty ninth over. Desai completed the sport with a boundary and remained not out at 47. Kalra additionally remained unbeaten on 101 as India chased down the goal simply in 38.5 overs.

Opener Manoj Kalra was declared Player of the Match whereas Shubham Gill was awarded the title for Player of the Tournament as he amassed 373 runs.

Under coach Rahul Dravid, India scripted historical past by lifting the U-19 cup for the fourth time.

