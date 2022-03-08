On this day in 2020: Australia beat India to lift fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It was on today, two years in the past, 8 March 2020, that Australia registered an emphatic win by defeating India by 85 runs to clinch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the fifth time.

Earlier, the Australia girls’s workforce had lifted the trophy within the years 2010, 2012, 2014 and in 2018. They had cruised via to the ultimate of the event and have been seeking to clinch the coveted title as soon as once more. Meanwhile, India had overwhelmed England within the semi-finals of 2020 to achieve the ultimate and meet powerhouse Australia. The Indian workforce had additionally gained all their 4 matches within the group stage.

In the ultimate match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia selected to bat first after the coin landed in Captain Meg Lanning’s favour.

The hosts started in a superb trend as Alyssa Healy’s stable 75 off 39 balls and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 78 off 54 balls helped Australia put up a daunting 184/4 in 20 overs. The 115-run partnership of Healy and Mooney had led to an Australian onslaught on the grand event.

Healy’s 39-balls innings was laced with 7 fours and 5 sixes earlier than she holed out on the long-on to Veda Krishnamurthy off left-arm spinner Radha Yadav. Mooney then took the duty and struck 10 boundaries in her unbeaten knock and took the workforce near the 190-run mark.

Chasing a goal of 185 runs, India’s Deepti Sharma top-scored with 33 runs whereas seven batters may solely muster single digit scores.

Australia’s medium-fast bowler, Megan Schutt led the bowling assault with 4 wickets and Jess Jonassen chipped in three wickets.

Schutt took an early wicket by dismissing Shafali Verma after the batter had made simply 2 runs and picked her subsequent wicket within the seventeenth over by eradicating Shikha Pandey. Richa Ghosh was comfortably caught at midwicket off the bowling of Schutt in the identical over and at 99, Schutt took the ultimate wicket by closing it out with the wicket of Poonam Yadav.

The Australian bowlers bowled India out for simply 99 in 19 overs to clinch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 title. It was an emphatic win as India crumbled beneath strain.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy was declared the Player of the Match for her power-packed knock of 75 runs off 39 balls whereas Beth Mooney was awarded Player of the Series for her complete of 259 runs in the complete event.