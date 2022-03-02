On this day in 2020: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in Christchurch Test to sweep series 2-0

New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets within the second Test inside three days to register a memorable collection sweep at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 2 March, 2020.

India had been all out for 124 within the second innings and the Black Caps chased a paltry goal of 132 to win the match, ending the collection 2-0.

The second Test started with New Zealand successful the toss and electing to subject first. Half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari helped India put up a goal of 244 within the first innings. Kyle Jamieson was the decide of the bowlers for New Zealand, with five-wickets haul.

In reply, the Kiwis scored 235, with Tom Latham being the top-scorer with 52 runs. Mohammad Shami picked 4 wickets and India was now main the match by a slender 7 runs.

However, within the second innings, the Indian crew folded for 124 in lower than an hour. New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Trent Boult tormented Indian batters by taking 3 and 4 wickets, respectively.

Hanuman Vihari fell first in Southee’s second over, adopted by Rishabh Pant, who was caught behind off a Trent Boult’s supply that swung away. Pujara, the top-scorer within the second innings was bowled by Boult for twenty-four. Colin de Grandhomme dismissed Virat Kohli for 14 and Mohammad Shami was caught for 5 by Tom Blundell at deep mid-wicket.

In the forty fifth over, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja had been left to save lots of the Indian crew earlier than Bumrah was run out whereas attempting to present the strike to Jadeja. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 16 and India was all out for a mere 124 in 46 overs.

New Zealand then chased down a paltry goal of 132 runs by shedding solely three wickets. The host crew accomplished their job with openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell doing the majority of scoring with 52 and 55 respectively.

After a stable 103-run stand by the Black Caps, Bumrah dismissed Blundell at 55 and Kane Williamson at 5, selecting two wickets.

Umesh Yadav additionally took one wicket and cleaned up Latham for 52, whereas Mohammad Shami didn’t bowl within the second innings as a consequence of an harm whereas batting.

New Zealand comfortably completed the match with Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls who remained unbeaten at 5 every and the Black Caps gained the second Test and thereby attaining a clear sweep within the 2-match collection.

Kylie Jamieson was awarded Player of the Match whereas Tim Southee gained the award for Player of the Series. With this memorable victory, New Zealand registered its sixth consecutive Test collection win at residence.

