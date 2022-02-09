On this day in 2021: England register big win against India; Joe Root celebrates 100th Test with double ton

On at the present time final yr, 9 February 2021, England registered a humongous win over hosts India within the first India-England Test in Chennai. The star of the match was England skipper Joe Root, who completed his a centesimal Test match in model with a double century.

The match was in England’s favour since the start. After two successive wickets on the rating of 63, England bounced again with Dom Sibley and Joe Root’s partnership. After Sibley received out for 87, Ben Stokes stepped into his sneakers and scored a fluent 82 off 118 balls. At the opposite finish, Root maintained his cool and focused on getting England to a commanding place.

When Root was dismissed for 218, his group had already reached 477/6. England completed with 578.

With his large innings, Root turned the one batsman to have scored a century in his 98th, 99th and a centesimal Test match. He additionally turned the one cricketer to have scored a double ton in his a centesimal Test. Root is the ninth participant to hit a ton in his a centesimal Test. Before him, Ricky Ponting, Alec Stewart, Colin Cowdrey, Gordon Greenidge, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla have achieved this feat.

It was additionally a particular match for Root because the England skipper had made his Test debut towards India in 2012. The Yorkshire batsman has scored a complete of 952 runs within the 10 video games he has performed in India, boasting of a strike charge of 51.12.

While India did attempt to put up a spirited combat, they had been restricted to 337 by a terrific bowling partnership between Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach and James Anderson. While Bess scalped 4 wickets, the remainder of the bowlers received two every.

England then scored 178 of their second innings, with Ashwin demolishing the English batting facet along with his 6/61.

India needed to rating 420 runs to win the sport. While then-skipper Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill tried to maintain the momentum going with their scores of 72 and 50, respectively, India had been bowled out for 192 runs.

England gained the primary Test by 227 runs on 9 February final yr, making skipper Root’s a centesimal recreation additional particular for him.

