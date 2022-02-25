On This Day: India thump England inside two days in maiden Test at Ahmedabad post renovation – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It was on today final yr that India registered a complete 10-wicket victory over England inside two days within the day-night third Test held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, taking a 2-1 lead within the four-match sequence.

On a viciously turning observe, England had been bowled out by India for 81 within the second innings and the visiting workforce’s hope of enjoying within the closing of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) was left in tatters.

Under captain Joe Root, England gained the toss and selected to bat first. Zak Crawley top-scored with half-century however the workforce’s first innings folded for a paltry 112. Indian batters didn’t fare any higher. They had been bowled out for 145 of their first innings.

In the second innings, the English batters had been bamboozled by India’s spin combo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The hosts had been then chasing a slender goal of simply 49 runs and overwhelmed the chase with out dropping a wicket. It was Rohit Sharma who completed off the chase in model by hitting a six off Root.

In the low scoring, spin-dominated match, Axar Patel claimed six of the ten English wickets within the first innings, whereas within the second innings, he took 5 wickets, thereby claiming an 11-wicket haul within the match. He was additionally awarded Player of the Match for his sharp and distinctive bowling.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s contribution in main Team India to victory was additionally great because the cricketer took three wickets within the first innings and dismissed 4 batters within the second to succeed in 400 Test wickets.

A complete of 17 wickets had tumbled within the first two periods and as many as 30 wickets fell inside two days of the match. Spinners had dominated the day-night third Test as 28 of the 30 wickets had been claimed by them. England’s Joe Root additionally displayed a superb bowling efficiency by taking 5 wickets for his workforce.

On the batting facet, Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66 within the first innings whereas England’s Ben Stokes (25) and Root (19) supplied hints of partnership within the second innings however the pair departed inside an over of one another.

A five-day recreation was completed inside two days and this match grew to become the shortest accomplished Test match since 1935.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.