On this day: Pakistan prevail in low-scoring final against India to win U-19 World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sixteen years in the past, it was on this present day that Pakistan scripted historical past by changing into the primary group to elevate the ICC Under-19 World Cup for 2 consecutive editions. Pakistan defeated India in a low-scoring ultimate by 38 runs and clinched the Under-19 World Cup in 2006.

India reached the ultimate after defeating England and have been aiming to win their second U-19 World Cup on 19 February on the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, Pakistan retained the title in a unprecedented style as they efficiently defended 109 with an excellent bowling show.

The 50-overs match started with Pakistan profitable the toss and electing to bat. With Rameez Raja being top-scoring at 25, adopted by Nasir Jamshed’s 18, Pakistan displayed a disappointing batting efficiency and have been bowled out for a measly 109. India’s bowling was on level as Piyush Chawla took 4 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took three.

Chasing a meagre 110 runs from 50 overs, the younger Indian group aimed to elevate the trophy this time. However, India’s trailblazing opener, Gaurav Dhiman was chopped onto his stumps within the first ball of the innings and was dismissed by left-arm pacer Jamshed Ahmed.

India have been subjected to a second blow when Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck after being trapped by left-arm pacer Anwar Ali’s first ball.

Rohit Sharma was the following to be dismissed by Ali’s distinctive bowling and after two overs, the Indian group have been decreased to eight/3.

Captain Ravikant Shukla was the following to be bowled out by Jamshed Ahmed, because the ball pitched on off stump and held its line, dismissing the skipper. Pakistan continued their intense bowling efficiency and earlier than the interval, Anwar Ali had Debabrata Das caught and bowled out. India have been 9/6 at this juncture.

Another wicket was not far away when all-rounder Jadeja was bowled out by Anwar Ali after including 6 runs on the scoreboard. Pinal Shah and Piyush Chawla’s partnership put up some resistance and the 2 managed to edge the overall previous 50.

Just when it appeared like India may crawl to 110 run goal, seamer Akhtar Ayub turned the tables and bowled out Shah. Vijaykumar Yomahesh was trapped leg earlier than by Ayub after making 3 runs.

With India at 71 for 9, the match was wrapped up by Akhtar Ayub who completed by taking his third wicket and bowling out Mohnish Parmar, dismissing him for nought.

India have been all out for 71 and Pakistan gained the 2006 U-19 World Cup by 38 runs. While Pakistan batters didn’t put up an excellent present, the group’s bowling assault conjured up a exceptional triumph.

Right-arm bowler Anwar Ali took 5 for 35 within the ultimate match. Jamshed Ali took two wickets whereas Akhtar Ayub took 3, main Pakistan to an unimaginable victory. The blistering spells of the trio left everybody shocked and helped the children to create historical past.

For his distinctive bowling, Anwar Ali was declared Player of the Match whereas India’s younger batting sensation, Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 349 runs within the match, was awarded Player of the Series.

Incidentally, the inspiration of Pakistan’s earlier U-19 title win was additionally constructed on a bowling trio of Riaz Afridi, Mansoor Amjad and Tariq Mahmood. They took 53 wickets within the 2003-04 World Cup, main their group in direction of victory.

