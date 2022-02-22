On this day: Sachin Tendulkar faced off against Ian Botham for first and only time in World Cup – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On 22 February, 1992, two cricketing greats, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Ian Botham, confronted off towards one another for the primary and solely time. The excessive stakes match, which was a part of the 1992 World Cup, was held in Perth, Australia.

Before the beginning of the 1992 ICC World Cup, India had been thrashed 4-0 within the Test collection towards Australia. The staff had additionally fared badly within the Tri-Series Cup with Australia and West Indies. Led by their younger skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, the Men in Blue have been itching to make a comeback by way of their World Cup efficiency.

It was the primary World Cup for legendary right-hand batsman Sachin Tendulkar. On the opposite hand, many greats, together with Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Ravi Shastri and Graham Gooch, have been enjoying their last ICC World Cup match.

In their first 1992 World Cup sport, the comparatively younger Indian staff confronted off towards the England tam, led by Gooch. The sport was off to an excellent begin, with India getting Botham’s wicket at simply 21. However, the sport quickly turned in England’s favour after Kiran More dropped Gooch’s catch at 36. According to a report in Cricket Country, the dropped catch was most likely the second when issues modified irrevocably in England’s favour.

Gooch went on to attain 51 off 89 and create a strong partnership with Robin Smith. After Smith was dismissed for 91, England collapsed, reaching simply 236/9 on the finish of fifty overs.

The match regarded set in India’s favour. When Ravi Shastri and Kris Srikkanth walked on to open for the Men in Blue, there was hope that India would have the ability to start their World Cup journey with a win. However, with two fast wickets down at 63 runs, the hope diminished.

Then, Sachin Tendulkar took to the crease. The younger batter, who had already earned a formidable popularity, performed steadily with Ravi Shastri to take India in the direction of victory. But that was to not be.

England selected Botham to bowl towards Tendulkar. Nicknamed Beefy, the right-arm quick bowler was enjoying his last World Cup. The grizzled all-rounder was going through the Master Blaster for the primary time in worldwide cricket. The younger batsman was no match for Botham and bought dismissed at 35.

With Tendulkar’s wicket, the remainder of the Indian facet appeared to fold in upon itself. Botham additionally scalped Vinod Kambli’s wicket, ending with figures of two/27. The remainder of the Indian facet fell simply to Dermott Reeve and Phil DeFreitas’ bowling assault and ended all out at 227. India misplaced the sport by 9 runs.

Botham was awarded the Player of the Match. The right-arm bowler earned the title ‘Old Lion’, for his efficiency in the course of the match.

