On this day: Zimbabwe’s Henry Olonga, Andy Flower protest against Robert Mugabe government in 2003 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

On 10 February, 2003, former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower and his teammate Henry Olonga walked onto the pitch of their first match of the 2003 ODI World Cup sporting black armbands to mourn “the death of democracy” of their nation. The duo had been protesting towards Zimbabwe’s chief Robert Mugabe and his insurance policies.

The courageous act led to political furore in Zimbabwe in addition to backlash towards the 2 gamers. Both had been pressured into retirement after the tip of the 2003 World Cup, of which Zimbabwe was a co-host. As the world marks the anniversary of this momentous protest in cricket, the likes of which have by no means been seen once more, here’s a take a look at what truly occurred on 10 February, 2003:

The pitch was set for Zimbabwe’s first recreation within the match. The group was set to play towards Namibia. According to Cricket Country, only one hour earlier than the match was scheduled to begin, the Zimbabwean administration acquired to know that Flower and Olonga, two of probably the most senior gamers within the group, had determined to problem a press release within the media concerning the plight of their fellow countrymen, in addition to put on black armbands in protest of the Mugabe authorities.

The assertion by the 2 gamers learn that they had been “deeply distressed about what is taking place in Zimbabwe in the midst of the World Cup and do not feel that we can take the field without indicating our feelings in a dignified manner and in keeping with the spirit of cricket.” It additionally criticised the varied human rights violations that had been going down beneath the federal government and pledged to make the world conscious of what was happening within the nation by sporting black armbands.

Only Flower’s brother, Grant Flower, knew of their resolution earlier than the match.

Despite stress from the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, each Flower and Olonga remained agency within the resolution and wore black armbands to the match. The recreation was a clear sweep for Zimbabwe, because the group scored a complete of 340/2, with Flower contributing a stable 39 off 29 balls.

Due to showers interrupting the sport, the goal was revised to 191. Namibia misplaced by the Duckworth-Lewis technique, ending at 104/5. Olonga bowled a powerful spell, giving simply eight runs in three overs. However, he couldn’t scalp any wicket.

The protest sparked an issue in Zimbabwe, with politicians and the media raging towards Flower and Olonga. While the administration determined to punish the gamers by complaining about them to the International Cricket Council, the ICC didn’t hear their case.

The gamers’ resolution to protest towards the Mugabe authorities led to Olonga being forbidden from even being performed as twelfth man within the group, as per experiences. The right-arm quick bowler, who was the primary black cricketer in addition to the youngest-ever participant to signify his nation on the worldwide stage, quickly retired from the sport. He later settled in Australia with household, as per a report in The Quint.

Flower, was stored within the group and continued to protest by sporting black sweatbands. The wicketkeeper- batsman additionally introduced his retirement within the last match of the 2003 World Cup. He later had a stint because the coach for England from 2009 to 2014.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.