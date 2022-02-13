Once Lebanon’s center of glamor, Hamra Street goes dark

From his small music store on Beirut’s Hamra Street, Michel Eid witnessed the rise and fall of Lebanon by the altering fortunes of this famed boulevard for greater than 60 years.

Hamra Street was the middle of Beirut’s glamor within the Nineteen Sixties and Seventies, house to Lebanon’s high film homes and theaters, cafes frequented by intellectuals and artists, and retailers promoting high worldwide manufacturers. It noticed a revival the previous decade, thriving with worldwide chain shops and vibrant bars and eating places.

Now a lot of its shops are shuttered. Poverty-stricken Lebanese and Syrian refugees beg on its sidewalks. Trash piles up on its corners. Like the remainder of Lebanon, the financial crash swept by the road like a damaging storm.

At 88 years previous, Eid remembers the unhealthy instances, throughout Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil conflict, when Hamra noticed militias battling, assassinations at its cafes and, at one level, invading Israeli troops marching down the road. Nothing was as unhealthy as now, Eid says.

“We have hit rock bottom,” he mentioned. Few prospects come to his Tosca Music Shop and Electronic Supplies, which sells information and a wide range of digital clocks, calculators and watches. His enterprise has dropped 75 %.

Lebanon’s financial meltdown, which started in October 2019, was the end result of the nation’s post-war period. The conflict’s militia leaders turned the political management and have saved a lock on energy ever since. They ran an economic system that at instances boomed however was successfully a Ponzi scheme riddled with corruption and mismanagement.

The scheme lastly collapsed in what the World Bank calls one of many world’s worst financial and monetary crises for the reason that mid 1800s.

The forex’s worth evaporated, salaries misplaced their shopping for energy, {dollars} in banks turned inaccessible, costs skyrocketed in a rustic the place practically all the pieces is imported. As a lot as 82 % of the inhabitants now lives in poverty, in response to the UN Unemployment is estimated at 40 %.

The disaster was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and an enormous explosion at Beirut’s port that killed 216 folks, wounded 1000’s and destroyed components of the capital.

While the financial system collapsed, the political one hasn’t. The similar management, entrenched in energy, has accomplished nearly nothing to handle the disaster. Refusing fundamental reforms, they’ve made no progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund.

A stroll by Hamra Street reveals the influence.

Beirutis stand in a queue on the cashier of the Redshoe store on Hamra avenue within the centre of Beirut February 1, 1997. (Reuters)

Many retailers have shut down as a result of homeowners might now not afford excessive rents and big month-to-month payments for personal electrical energy mills. After dusk, the retailers which are nonetheless working shut early. Many streetlights don’t work due to electrical energy cuts. Hamra, which used to remain full of life into the night time, feels abandoned earlier than midnight — even in the course of the current vacation season.

In Hamra’s heyday, within the Nineteen Sixties and Seventies, the road was lit up with coloured lights throughout Christmas and New Year’s, with Santa Clauses up and down the avenue providing candies to passers-by.

This was Lebanon’s cosmopolitan pre-war period — and Hamra Street was its elegant coronary heart, Beirut’s Champs Elysees. Arab, European and American vacationers flocked to its swanky retailers, eating places and bars.

Hamra had the capital’s most interesting film homes. At its Piccadilly Theater, Lebanon’s most beloved singer Fayrouz carried out. You would possibly see the worldwide diva Dalida strolling down the avenue earlier than one in every of her reveals on the Piccadilly. World stars held live shows in Lebanon, together with Louis Armstrong and Paul Anka.

Located within the capital’s western neighborhood of Ras Beirut, Hamra was — and nonetheless is — a spot the place Christians and Muslims reside aspect by aspect. Its cafes had been hangouts for artists, intellectuals and political activists, caught up within the leftist, secular Arab nationalist spirit of the instances.

“Hamra Street is an international avenue,” says Mohamad Rayes, who has labored on the road for the reason that early ’70s and owns three garments and lingerie retailers within the space.

He spoke sitting in a café that, within the Seventies, was referred to as the Horse Shoe. He pointed to a nook the place two of the best Arab singers of the time, Abdel-Halim Hafez and Farid el-Atrash, had an everyday seat, together with Nizar Qabbani, an iconic romantic poet from Syria.

“It was dizzying, quite honestly, the number of people on Hamra. It was a vibrant, transient piece of life in the city,” mentioned David Livingston, an American who lived for many years in Lebanon, talking from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A pupil in Beirut within the Seventies, he remembered how intimidated he was coming into ritzy Hamra Street to purchase a leather-based belt from one in every of its retailers.

The civil conflict ended that golden period. In 1982, invading Israeli troops marched by Hamra. After they left, militias seized the realm in combating that wreaked heavy harm. Hamra’s Commodore Hotel turned a preferred base for overseas journalists masking the conflict.

After the conflict, the middle of Beirut’s worldwide commerce and purchasing moved to a newly renovated downtown. But Hamra Street noticed a significant facelift within the early 2000s when new water, sewage and electrical energy techniques had been put in, and the asphalt was changed with cobblestones.

That fueled a revival the previous 15 years. International chains like Starbucks and Nike opened shops. New eating places flourished. Syrians fleeing their nation’s civil conflict opened eating places of their very own, together with sweets retailers and widespread shawarma stands.

The new wave pushed apart lots of the Hamra space’s pre-war icons. Its famed cafe Modca was changed by a financial institution. A McDonald’s stands rather than Faisal Restaurant, the place Arab leftists as soon as huddled over cigarettes, glasses of arak liquor and dishes of appetizers. The Piccadilly Theater was deserted and lately was broken by a fireplace.

A girl walks her canine close to the normally bustling Hamra avenue within the capital Beirut, abandoned as Lebanon entered its first day of strict lockdown imposed by the authorities in a bid to stem the unfold of the coronavirus, on January 14, 2021. (AFP)

But the road attracted a brand new era of younger folks of all sects, bringing the progressive spirit of 2011’s annoyed Arab Spring. Once once more, the road rang with bars. One membership, Metro Medina, drew younger crowds with retro reside reveals of previous Arabic music from the previous century.

Hamra stays a busy thoroughfare in the course of the day. Thousands come for therapy at its medical facilities or to review on the close by American University of Beirut, one of many Middle East’s high academic establishments.

But “Hamra is not the Hamra of the past,” mentioned Elie Rbeiz.

The 70-year-old Rbeiz has been a hairdresser for the elite in Hamra since 1962. He counted amongst his common purchasers the late Saudi businessman Adnan Khashoggi, who as soon as flew Rbeiz to London on a personal jet for a reduce. Rbeiz expanded his enterprise 20 years in the past to incorporate males’s garments.

Now within the financial disaster, his gross sales have plunged.

Still, Rbeiz believes Hamra will bounce again. He mentioned his store was blown up in the course of the civil conflict and he renovated and reopened. “I did not surrender then and will not surrender now. Never.”

Not everyone seems to be so sure.

“I feel the pain every day because there is more suffering and more poverty,” mentioned Naim Saleh.

Saleh is a Hamra Street fixture, promoting newspapers, magazines and books at his sidewalk kiosk for the previous 52 years.

Now his enterprise is ruined. Foreign magazines are a luxurious few can afford. He sells a e book or two a month, in comparison with 50 a day up to now. Saleh watched a younger beggar chasing Iraqi vacationers close by. “Look how many beggars there are in the streets. It’s like a curse.”

Eid opened his music retailer in Hamra in 1958. He’ll shut it when he stops working, he mentioned. His two sons reside overseas; in the event that they don’t need his 4,500 information, a lot of that are collectors’ objects, he’ll donate them to the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music.

Will Hamra Street flourish once more? “Never, never. Impossible,” he mentioned. The Gulf vacationers who as soon as fueled its commerce gained’t come again, they’ll flip to Europe.

But he gained’t depart.

“Hamra Street is the oxygen that I breathe,” he mentioned. “I grew up on Hamra Street and will end my life here.”

