Once nearly extinct, resilient gray whales are again dying. But there’s hope.

The warming Arctic could also be accountable

Published March 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: This story is a part of the Pulitzer Center’s nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.

You might hear the grey whales respiratory at evening. Unlike the rattle of cicadas and the toads croaking in unison, the puffs of air breaking the ocean’s floor have been one thing Matthew Van Daele had by no means heard earlier than.

A biologist for the Sun’Aq Tribe of Kodiak, born and raised in Alaska, Van Daele camped out in the summertime of 2019 alongside the Pasagshak Point, a couple of minutes’ stroll from the shore. Gray whales collect at this place alongside the Kodiak archipelago to feed and put together for his or her winter migration from Alaska to Mexico.





“You could see them clearly through the day, just like the stories of the old New Bedford whalers who would see all the smokestacks (of water) from the sperm whales. And the bay was just thick with gray whales and humpbacks. As the sun went down, you could still hear them breathing,” mentioned Van Daele.

Last summer time, after a season scarred by whale strandings and deaths, there was solely silence, mentioned Van Daele.

Since 2019, a world group of scientists, area biologists and volunteers have been investigating a mysterious phenomenon often called an Unusual Mortality Event, or UME, that’s been killing off one the world’s heartiest survivors: the northern Pacific grey whale. In that point, the variety of stranded grey whales has reached 500 — a fraction of the numerous 1000’s that possible died and sank to the ocean flooring.

While its underlying trigger stays elusive, many researchers level to the circumstances in and round a quickly altering Arctic Ocean. The retreating ice sheet, warming waters and a shifting ecosystem could also be decimating grey whales. Understanding these threats to the whales might reveal a fair broader ecological impression — and one other piece of Earth’s biome rewritten by local weather change.

What little we do find out about grey whales we owe to their coastal migration. For a lot of the ten,000 miles they journey within the spherical journey from Alaska to Baja California, Mexico, you possibly can watch their journey, as long as you’re affected person and the climate is obvious.

Many of the whales seen over the previous three seasons of migrations have been emaciated. This type of hunger is uncommon as a result of the grey whale, like people, is an opportunistic predator. Whales can lure enormous quantities of prey by the filter-like baleen of their jaws. There is one vital catch: These migrating marine mammals feed primarily within the northern seas, filling up on fatty, lipid-rich, small crustaceans earlier than making the journey to Baja nonstop.

And now they’ve been pressured to begin feeding alongside their journey.

Last March, a whale-watching firm noticed a grey whale in San Francisco Bay. Swimming round Angel Island, it was seen a number of occasions throughout its 40-day keep. On April 27, it washed ashore, emaciated and useless. It was discovered within the shadow of the mid-century houses that dot the prosperous Keil Cove within the city of Tiburon.





“These stranded animals are telling us a story and it’s important for us to see that story and to share it,” mentioned Justin Viezbicke, a coordinator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The volunteer group responds to distressed or stranded animals alongside the coast.

The whale present in Keil Cove was malnourished.





It’s not an unusual story. Earlier that month, a crew of scientists from the Marine Mammal Center (MMC), an ocean conservation nonprofit, carried out necropsies on 4 useless grey whales within the bay over the course of a single per week. “It’s alarming … because it really puts into perspective the current challenges faced by this species,” mentioned Dr. Pádraig Duignan in a information launch from the middle.

Since the start of the continued UME in 2019, whales have been coming into the San Francisco Bay to feed. In 2019, 14 useless whales have been discovered stranded on seashores alongside the coast. Of these, six confirmed indicators of malnutrition. Others confirmed indicators of ship strikes or had an unconfirmed reason for demise.

“We’re seeing more whales come into the bay. We’re seeing them stay for longer periods and they’re feeding,” mentioned Kathi George, director of area operations and response on the MMC. “We’re fortunate to see this, but it’s also putting these whales that are in poor body condition into harm’s way.”

In 2019, the deaths of 5 of the whales stranded within the bay have been attributable to ship strikes.

Studying useless whales solely reveals a part of the issue — observing the whales whereas they’re alive is vital. Down the coast from the Golden Gate Bridge exterior Los Angeles, a bunch of volunteers has been monitoring whales from shore for many years.

At Point Vicente, a peninsula close to Long Beach, Alisa Schulman-Janiger talks by find out how to sight a starved whale from 100 ft offshore. She’s perched on the rocky shoreline on the Point Interpretive Center.

With one hand, Schulman-Janiger outlines the form of an imaginary whale: “Good body condition has a hump of fat behind the blow holes. It’s, you know, more robust,” she mentioned. “Emaciated: big dip — because you’re looking at the skull — big dip behind the blow holes, there’s no fat storage here.”

Here, 130 ft up the cliffside, anybody with a pleasant set of lenses and a transparent view throughout January can watch passing grey whales as they head south to Mexico. That’s what Schulman-Janiger and her volunteers have carried out since 1984, as part of the Gray Whale Census under the American Cetacean Society in Los Angeles.





“Calf counts dropped dramatically [in 2018 – 2019],” Schulman-Janiger mentioned. Along their southern migration, grey whales mate and are pregnant or elevate their younger within the protecting San Ignacio Lagoon in Mexico. On their northbound migration again to the Arctic, one sometimes sees extra calf-cow pairs, however from the coast, Schulman-Janiger mentioned, they reported 37 calves, down from 104 the earlier season.





At the grey whales’ winter house in Baja California, a crew of researchers are utilizing drone pictures to rise up shut and estimate the physique weight and well being of the whales. Steven L. Swartz is a senior scientist and co-director of the Laguna San Ignacio Ecosystem Science Program and has been taking a look at grey whales in Baja California since 1977.

His program identifies particular person whales and tracks what number of occasions they arrive to the lagoon and the way lengthy they keep. It additionally helps different teams determine these whales, ought to they wind up useless alongside the coast. Before the UME, Swartz and his crew started to note a change within the whales. “Beginning in 2017, we started to notice in our photographic identification data a slow increase at first of the number of emaciated or skinny whales in our collection,” mentioned Swartz. In 2018, their crew seen each a 25% soar in skinny whales and an enormous discount in cow-calf pairs.







The pattern continued into 2019, coinciding with the UME declaration. Meanwhile the group began seeing useless, grownup whales stranded within the lagoon throughout the wintertime. “It was our conclusion at the time that if these whales are supposedly coming to winter breeding grounds after a summer of feeding in the higher latitudes of the Arctic, they should be fat, because they’ve been eating all summer long,” Swartz mentioned. Instead, they noticed extra skinny whales turning round attempting emigrate again.

Cow-calf counts present an perception into the dietary reserves these whales are carrying on their journey. “In large mammals,” mentioned Swartz, “if you don’t have the energy or health to bring offspring to term and take care of it, you’ll abort it and preserve yourself at least so you’ll continue to live … Something like that is probably what contributed to the decline in the number of calves we’ve seen. We’ve lost our breeding stock, basically,” he mentioned.

“Because they don’t feed in the winter range (of San Ignacio Lagoon) they’re just not going to make it,” Swartz remembers pondering, “and sure enough, the stranding rates spiked all along the whales’ migratory route from Mexico all the way to Alaska.”

That’s when NOAA triggered the UME for the grey whales.

When the local weather historical past of the Arctic is written, 2017 might be remembered as a turning level. In January that yr, the ocean ice edge solely made it previous the Bering Strait. The ice was about 770,000 sq. miles (1,994,290 sq. kilometers) lower than common. That’s roughly a fifth of the landmass of Canada.

Ecologists at the moment are questioning if a threshold has been handed for the Arctic, altering the prey — and the predators that depend upon them — without end.

A recent study by the San Ignacio Laguna group, which documented poor physique circumstances in grey whales, examined meals shortage as a possible trigger for the rise in skinny whales: “[It] could also be due to a decline in prey on their feeding grounds. Benthic amphipods are of great importance to gray whales … comprising 90% of their food intake.” The examine cites the correlation between sea ice cowl and the reproductive well being of grey whales.

Benthic amphipods are a kind of tiny crustacean — assume sea bug — residing in often dense communities alongside the ocean flooring out of attain from most predators.

“Have you seen photos of mud plumes from gray whales?” Janet Clarke, analysis scientist on the Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean, and Ecosystem Studies on the University of Washington, asks on a Zoom name.





“As the animal is surfacing, it’s basically got all this gunk stuff in its mouth … well then it uses its tongue to push the sediment out through the baleen. The food that it’s eating will get caught in the baleen, and the sediment gets pushed out … and so it forms this mud plume at the surface,” Clarke tells me.

The grey whale’s left with a mouthful of meals that they’re uniquely suited to comb up. But the little crustaceans aren’t simply handy, they’re a extremely lipid or fat-rich meals supply essential to placed on the miles — and kilos — later within the winter.

Where sea bugs are, grey whales collect. After an eight-hour day on Aero Commander planes, when Janet’s acquired a demoralized crew of surveyors, she’s been recognized to fly to the Southern Chukchi Sea in an space known as Hope Canyon. Because of the currents, it may be wealthy in these benthic amphipods.

“You can almost be assured of gray whales and other species actually, but it’s very much a gray whale hotspot in that area,” mentioned Clarke.

Lately, although, grays in northeastern Chukchi have been shifting. From 2009 to 2015, Clarke mentioned, the whales moved farther from shore. “Since about 2015 or 2016, we still see some out there, but nothing like we used to … a really noticeable shift.” Up within the air, these surveys can’t pattern the ocean backside to see what’s altering, they’ll solely see the plumes.

Jackie Grebmeier, a professor on the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, nonetheless, does pattern the ocean backside. She describes her analysis as coming from a “prey-based” mindset, which means Grebmeier focuses on ecology by the lens of prey life and availability.

“I think the quality of food that (gray whales) are getting is less than what they did in the past,” Grebmeier mentioned.

What her analysis discovered was that it’s not like there’s no extra meals for predators, simply much less of any single supply. “The gray whale’s plate is smaller. Instead of being a dinner plate of food, now it’s like a salad plate of food,” mentioned Grebmeier.

Key causes for the discount are altering currents and warming waters. The fattier sea bugs that grey whales ate en masse earlier than are prone to heat waters for just a few causes. For starters: “there’s a temperature limit on a lot of these benthic animals,” mentioned Grebmeier. “They can tolerate a lot of cold, but their thermal range … they don’t really like warm water.”

Change in temperature additionally adjustments the pace of currents. Slower waters the place these sea bugs dwell imply extra tremendous sediment reaches them on the ground. Like gusting winds to autumn leaves, quicker currents take these tremendous particles farther from the ocean bug’s habitat. Without the “wind,” sediment settles onto the amphipod communities. Greater quantities of tremendous sediment impacts their skill to construct content material little lives within the mud.

Along with prey samples, Grebmeier additionally takes sediment evaluation. “There’s a mixture of silt, clay, and sand they need to have … to build these tubes (to live in). And if they can’t build them, they’re not able to protect themselves,” mentioned Grebmeier. With much less materials to construct their houses, researchers are seeing a contraction within the inhabitants of those amphipods that used to make up the majority of the grey whales’ diets.

On high of the ocean waters, hotter temperatures spell totally different circumstances for the ocean ice and the ecology that is dependent upon it. In a 2018 paper, Grebmeier and her colleagues analyzed whether or not these adjustments have been a part of a degree past which the Arctic may not get well. Taken collectively — hotter seafloors and fewer seasonal sea ice — the ecology of the world could also be remodeling from a extra bottom-rich (benthic) system into one thing present in hotter coastal latitudes: a pelagic one.

A benthic, or bottom-rich, ecosystem

With strong ice cowl, springtime brings algae blooms that feed the benthic organisms on the seafloor. If there’s no ice protection, nonetheless, the Arctic turns into a extra productive system. Sue Moore, a cetology analysis scientist on the University of Washington, adviser to NOAA’s UME working group and frequent collaborator with Grebmeier, mentioned that the biomass loss might offset just a little by extra productiveness all through the water column.

Warmer temperatures is likely to be pushing ecological adjustments for the Arctic. Throughout the Bering and Chukchi Seas the place extra algae, phytoplankton, and krill are rising, grey whales are adapting to the change in meals sources.

“They’ve shifted from eating benthic animals to eating animals that swarm in the water column,” mentioned Moore. “What is the nutritional cost, if any, of basically switching your diet from primarily amphipods to primarily krill?” requested Moore. “I don’t know the answer to that yet, but it’s knowable.”

Meanwhile, a warming Arctic sees salmon running up previously too cold, or frozen rivers. A paper from Nature Climate Change, means that the ecosystem is remodeling: “The ecosystem-wide changes seen in 2017–2019 have the potential to fundamentally reconfigure the Pacific Arctic marine food web.”

Before the 2019 UME, the japanese North Pacific grey whale’s inhabitants had grown to over 25,000, making it the poster baby for marine mammal restoration. Commercial whaling had almost worn out the Pacific grays till the observe was banned within the US in 1971 after which internationally in 1986 beneath the International Whaling Commission. In 1994, the whales have been not endangered.

Part of their success story is that they seem to be a resilient species. The Atlantic number of grey whale was deemed extinct within the 1700s. But in 2021, a lone male gray whale was found hungry and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. Surviving as a species on this planet for some 200,000 years can have that impact. Gray whales have discovered find out how to make it.

“My money’s always on gray whales,” mentioned Sue Moore. “As I’ve said — now maybe too many times — they don’t call them robustus for nothing. They are a robust species.” She’s referring to their scientific identify: Eschrichtius robustus.

As people we should always cease looking them, hitting them with ships, and entangling them in fishing gear, she mentioned. But by way of responding to a warming local weather, compared with people, Moore’s guess is on the whales.

There’s no higher instance of the whale’s hardiness than a small tribe of grays that stopped migrating altogether. Unlike their formidable cousins, these grey whales keep within the Vancouver Island habitat. They’re often called “Sounders” as a result of they dwell year-round within the northern Puget Sound space.

“The degree to which we view gray whales has really shifted in the last 20 years,” notes John Calombokidis, a senior analysis biologist who makes a speciality of Sounders at Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit devoted to researching Washington state’s coastal ecology. “This idea that they’re very regimented and had one trick that they exploited … what’s emerged is that they are the most versatile of the baleen whales.”





Some 150 miles off the migration pathway, Sounders navigate the ocean by serpentine channels to search out their meals. The tidal shift within the area can drop some 13 ft in a matter of hours. On common the Coast Guard responds to 35 to 45 groundings a yr within the area on the US aspect alone. But within the years of his work, Calombokidis hasn’t seen a single Sounder whale stranded because of the tide.

“Maybe these changing conditions in the Arctic Circle are things they’ve faced before. Maybe that’s why they’re so adaptable,” mentioned Calombokidis.

It’s attainable that we merely have no idea if these whales are on the peak of their inhabitants that the habitat can maintain, also called the species’ carrying capability.

Gray whales as a inhabitants could also be extra resilient towards the adjustments in local weather than their terrestrial, bipedal, neighbors. In November, atmospheric rivers from a La Niña yr prompted rains, flooding and mudslides that cut off Vancouver’s infrastructure from the rest of British Columbia. Persistent drought throughout western North America and terrific rainfall are each magnified by local weather change. But as a species, we aren’t accustomed to touring 1000’s of miles to boost our offspring — or navigating tides to search out meals a fraction of our physique weight. Gray whales are.

During a November name, Van Daele, who was within the Kodiak archipelago, mentioned he had returned from Ugak Island after observing a grey whale feeding shut alongside the shoreline, not in contrast to a Sounder would. It was the closest he had been to a dwell whale since 2019.

“And you know, I am probably foolish to hope, but I’m just holding on to hope that maybe this is a Sounder,” he mentioned. “And it’s just getting a snack before heading further South.”

Hope, as a result of, if it was a Sounder, it would survive one other winter.



