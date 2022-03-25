‘One and only Dragon Singh’: Yuvraj Singh’s special birthday wish for dad

Yuvraj Singh typically takes to Instagram to share numerous sorts of posts and Stories. He did the identical at the moment too however it is a share which is a particular one. It is as a result of in his newest Stories he shared a heartfelt word to want joyful birthday to his dad Yograj Singh. There is an opportunity that his put up will depart you with a smile.

He shared a video that reveals his dad holding a bat with a heartwarming word written on it. A textual content insert additionally particulars the previous cricketer’s want for his dad on this special occasion. “Happy birthday to the one and only #DragonSingh. Lots of love dad! Enjoy your day,” reads the textual content shared with a few emoticons, together with a coronary heart emoji.

Take a take a look at what Yuvraj Singh posted:

The picture is taken from the Instagram Stories that Yuvraj Singh posted to want joyful birthday to dad Yograj Singh.(Instagram/@yograjofficial)

Just a few days in the past, the duo captured folks’s consideration due to their on-line conversation concerning Yuvraj Singh’s new child child. It all began when Yograj Singh shared an Instagram put up welcoming his “little champ”.

