One battle in Kharkiv shows how Ukraine is fighting back against the Russian invasion

It was approached by Russian troops shortly after the invasion started final Thursday, however for 3 days, Ukrainian forces held the Russians at bay.

Then, on Sunday, Russian troops entered the town in keeping with the area’s governor, Oleh Synehubov.

What occurred subsequent affords clues to the fierce resistance Russian troopers are assembly in Ukraine’s cities and cities — and to why they haven’t but superior as shortly as consultants initially feared they’d.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy,” Synehubov reassured the residents of Kharkiv that day.

Videos uploaded to social media give a uncommon glimpse of the clashes on the town’s streets.

One sequence of movies uploaded to social media present an try by a Russian unit to advance in direction of an necessary airfield and arms manufacturing unit within the northeast of Kharkiv. The airfield, on the Kharkiv State Aircraft Manufacturing Company, is small — only a single runway — however is perhaps a helpful bridgehead for the Russians.

CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the movies.

The first video, taken by a resident, reveals a convoy of Russian troops surrounding army automobiles, creeping alongside a roadway that ends close to the airfield.

“There are two [military vehicles] as far as I can see,” somebody says within the video. “A third one is crawling through with infantry with automatic weapons, getting ready.”

Suddenly, gunfire is heard and seen. A Russian soldier kneels shortly and fires a shoulder-launched rocket in direction of the realm the place the gunfire seems to be coming from.

A second video, taken after the firefight, reveals the army automobiles reversing in an obvious retreat. The Russian troops are seen huddled behind their automobiles.

A Reuters journalist who went to the placement after the firefight shot video exhibiting one of many Russian automobiles from the army convoy deserted and a big quantity of blood staining the snow on the bottom close by.

The Reuters journalist spoke with a resident, recognized as Yevgeniy, who informed them that at the very least one Russian soldier had been killed there.

“After we’ve killed this one the others run away,” Yevgeniy informed Reuters, pointing to a patch of blood within the snow. He tells the journalist there have been between 12 and 15 folks within the group.

“They won’t take Kharkiv,” he insists. “They have run back to where they came from. They don’t have good navigation you see. Nothing works for them. They came and were hiding behind the houses.”

The troops’ efforts to retreat seem to have been stopped by one other assault. A convoy of automobiles — of the identical sort as these seen within the earlier clips — is seen on hearth in one other video.

“This is how we greet the b*tch Russian army,” somebody is heard shouting within the video. “Come here and blindfold him. And this will happen to anyone who comes to us here on Kharkiv soil.”

It’s not potential to say definitively that the Russian vans seen on hearth are the identical as these filmed making an attempt to achieve the airport, however they’re in the identical location, are the identical sort, and bear the identical markings.

Another video apparently taken later on the website of the deserted army convoy — the automobiles are not on hearth — reveals Ukrainian troops partaking.

Amid the firefight, a Ukrainian soldier steps out from the wall and is seen firing a shoulder-launched rocket.

Watching the video, retired Gen. Mark Hertling, nationwide safety and army analyst for CNN, mentioned the Ukrainian unit was geared up with rocket-propelled grenades.

“You see that force, that small squad there of about 10 guys, the guy up furthest away from us is repeatedly firing rocket-propelled grenades, he’s fired by my count about five of them, he is handing off the launcher to another guy, they are reloading and he is ready to shoot again,” he mentioned.

“And everybody else, you look at the cool, calm, collected approach by these soldiers under fire, they’re not afraid, they’re ready to kick some butt,” he added.

Later, one other video reveals Ukrainian troops across the convoy, showing to rummage by the deserted automobiles. Sporadic gunfire is heard and a few Ukrainian forces transfer alongside a wall within the background.

“Slava Ukraini,” says somebody within the video (“glory to Ukraine”).

Swift response

But on Monday, Russian troops returned to the northeastern suburbs of Kharkiv and renewed their assault on the town.

Multiple social media movies geolocated by CNN present rockets exploding intently collectively in a residential space of the Saltivka neighborhood, near a grocery store. One confirmed a rocket booster lodged on the street pavement, as civilians seemed on.

“It’s more hellish in Kharkiv today than it was yesterday,” mentioned Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, posting on Facebook.

According to Kharkiv City Council, the most recent shelling left one feminine civilian useless, and 31 folks — 15 servicemen and 16 civilians — wounded.

In current days, the town council has recorded seven fatalities — two servicemen and 5 civilians — and 44 wounded, together with 20 servicemen.

“Kharkiv has just been subjected to massive Grad shelling! Dozens of victims,” Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, mentioned Monday describing the scenario there as “a nightmare.”

Russia maintains that it doesn’t goal civilians.