One Boston Day Marks Ninth Anniversary Of 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings

BOSTON (CBS) – Friday is One Boston Day, marking 9 years for the reason that 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will attend a wreath laying on the memorial on Boylston Street at 2:30 p.m.

There will likely be a second of silence earlier than the bells at Old South Church toll at 2:49 p.m., the time the primary bomb exploded close to the end line, on April 15, 2013.

Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu have been killed within the assaults and MIT Officer Sean Collier was murdered in the course of the manhunt for the bombers.

Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head damage throughout a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died virtually a yr later.

The Red Cross will maintain its annual blood drive for One Boston Day at Big Night Live on Causeway Street from 10 a.m. to three p.m. You can register at redcrossblood.org.

One Boston Day started again in 2015, with the purpose of taking a destructive occasion and turning it right into a constructive one. Then-Mayor Marty Walsh noticed the anniversary as a possibility for the folks of Boston to unfold goodwill and provides again to the neighborhood. For extra data, go to onebostonday.org.