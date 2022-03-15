One Child Becoming A Refugee Every Second In Ukraine, Says UN

Ukraine War: New figures confirmed over 3 million folks have fled Ukraine. Nearly half of them are youngsters

Geneva:

Some 1.4 million youngsters have now fled Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion started on February 24, that means almost one baby a second has develop into a refugee, the UN mentioned Tuesday.

Fresh numbers from the International Organization for Migrantion (IOM) confirmed Tuesday that greater than three million folks have now fled Ukraine. Nearly half of them are thus youngsters.

“On average, every day over the last 20 days in Ukraine, more than 70,000 children have become refugees,” James Elder, spokesman for the UN youngsters’s company UNICEF, instructed reporters in Geneva.

That quantities to round 55 each minute, “so almost one per second,” he mentioned, stressing that “this crisis in terms of speed and scale is unprecedented since World War II.”

Elder warned that “like all children driven from their homes by war and conflicts, Ukrainian children arriving in those border countries are at significant risk of family separation, of violence, of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“They’re in determined want of security, stability and baby safety providers,” he mentioned.

