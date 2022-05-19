One civilian killed as Ukraine shells village in Russia’s Kursk region: Governor





Ukrainian forces shelled a border village in Russia’s western area of Kursk at daybreak on Thursday, killing no less than one civilian, regional governor Roman Starovoit mentioned.

Shells have hit an alcohol manufacturing facility within the village of Tyotkino and a number of other different buildings, Starovoit wrote on

messaging app Telegram.

